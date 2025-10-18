In the roundtable for the third Omniwar symposium, one of the items that came up was the need for a positive vision of the future.
All too often, critiques of the system remain mired within the narratives constructed by the enemies of humanity. For example, “own nothing and be happy,” digital ID, CBDC, etc.
But, as I argue at the end of Omniwar: Exposing and Ending the Invisible War Against Humanity, what is needed, above all, is a positive vision of the future that can rally and inspire people—something to build toward.
The psychologist of evil, Philip Zimbardo (2005, p. 127), wrote that “The absolute power of this oppressive system is threatened by […] imagining future realities, future possible selves, with meaningful options and viable choices.” This is true also in the context of emergent totalitarianism today.
The ruling class has its vision of global technocracy by 2030, viz. the UN’s Agenda 2030, the WHO’s Immunization Agenda 2030, the 2030Vision project around digital technology, and the European Commission’s 2030 Climate Target Plan and Digital Targets for 2030.
Transhumanism looks toward a “then year” of 2030 (Bushnell, 2001, slide 109). In Kurzweil’s (2005) “2030 Scenario,” human brains will connect to cloud-based computers via nanobots inside the body. The Global Trends 2030 report by the U.S. National Intelligence Council (2012) anticipates brain-machine interfaces and a “disruptive global event” involving an “easily transmissible novel respiratory pathogen.”
At the start of the “Covid-19” operation, WEF ideologue Yuval Noah Harari (2020) wrote: “Imagine North Korea in 2030, when every citizen has to wear a biometric bracelet 24 hours a day. If you listen to a speech by the Great Leader and the bracelet picks up the tell-tale signs of anger, you are done for.”
The theme of the 2021 Middle East WEF conference was “The Great Narrative.” The ruling class evidently understands the importance of narratives, hence military funding of “strategic narratives” (a weaponization of narrative). It knows how to rally its cadre at Davos, Bilderberg, G7 meetings, etc., around key ideas such as “sustainability” and “stakeholder capitalism,” with a clear timeline in place.
We need to do the same, with a positive, desirable, and achievable vision of the future, one that can counteract the dystopian spellcasting around the year 2030. Bob Moran’s “The Good Reset” is one good example.
Source: BobMoran.co.uk
Without a positive vision for the future, the psychological attacks on the population are so sophisticated, so unrelenting, and so merciless that it is easy to forget what the world could realistically be like.
For example, if free energy is real—and there is evidence that it is (Wood, 2011; Hall, 2025) —then there is no need for energy scarcity, resource wars, and sustainability initiatives based on finite resources.
Ledger-based technologies could be used to distribute wealth fairly throughout the world. Automation could create greatly increased leisure time for all and an opportunity for human flourishing and self-realization, instead of what Harari calls a “useless class” left to take drugs and play video games.
We know that cognitive dissonance makes it extremely difficult to use facts and evidence to reach those who have been heavily propagandized and indoctrinated (Hughes, 2024, pp. 248-253). However, narratives, stories, and metaphors may be able to reach people who are otherwise impervious to empirical evidence (Activists’ Toolbox, 2021).
One advantage we have in that respect is that the ruling class is terrible at narrative: owning nothing, eating insects, turning humans into cyborgs, biometric dictatorship, etc. is as bad as it gets. It cannot be difficult to come up with a more inspiring vision.
If technocracy and transhumanism are accelerating toward their “then year” of 2030 (Bushnell, 2001, slide 109), an event horizon beyond which even Bushnell cannot imagine, then we need a better vision in place for 2029.
Although “their” vision and the clandestine planning for it dates back decades, our strength lies in our numbers. The right vision for the future, capable of galvanizing large numbers of people, has the potential to create change that will benefit most of humanity.
Therefore, I am, for once, opening the comments section to everyone. Please share your vision for a better future. All constructive suggestions are welcome, big or small.
You don’t have to propose a sweeping vision of change. Perhaps there is a change you would like to see in the education system, or to care for the elderly, or to how town planning is run. Whatever it may be, I am keen to hear your thoughts about how the world can be improved.
If you have any suggestions for what steps might help lead to the outcome you desire, then so much the better, but it is not necessary to propose such steps.
Thank you in advance for your contribution.
My first daughter was born 21 years ago with Down syndrome and a congenital birth defect affecting her digestive system. After severe vaccine injury and regression (up to the point of failure to thrive and severe chronic infections), came a period of awakening and slowly taking back responsibility for health and food. We started exploring alternative healthcare. After several life-saving therapies (like HBOT) we started focusing on improving digestion through fermenting foods (kefir, sauerkraut, kombucha etc.).
We stopped buying processed food and slowly started growing vegetables and some meat (chicken, ducks, rabbits) on our small but rural lot. When 2020 hit we bought a neglected old farm and detached ourselves entirely from the system. We now grow pretty much all our food which includes sheep and goats. We learned about regenerative farming and move our animals over the fields. We process our animals ourselves and enjoy the best tasting meat, eggs and vegetables etc. ever.
We also started homeschooling and our son, who is now 16, takes a lot of responsibility on the farm. He 'does' the rabbits for example and helps out with everything else.
We started a little farm store, and our daughters (we had another daughter born with Down syndrome) make driftwood and sea glass art in wintertime and sell it in the store in summer time. We hope to grow more vegetables next year and sell it in the store as well.
We placed a yurt on our property and had some community meetings where we talked about food, health, the stupidity of the mandates etc. We also had a workshop on how to make kefir and we gave away kefir grains. This was very popular and some people still make kefir daily which improved their health considerably, according to them.
We build a barrel sauna for detox and relaxation and hope to offer this to community members too in the future.
Our son, through his family experiences and Convid, has become very interested in health and alternative healing; homeopathy in particular. I am still more attached to mainstream thinking and educated myself on DMSO, oxygen, structured water etc. etc. We hope to deepen and share our knowledge in the future with community members on how to take back personal responsibility for health.
I always focused on food because in our family that is where the issues became visible. My daughters both had bowel surgery hours after birth, and they had developed severe issues after childhood vaccinations that were visible in their stools. Their bowel movements are near perfect now and we manage that through food.
The wonderful thing is that once people start eating healthy and improve their digestion and gut biome, they will start to feel so much better and more open-minded to take freedom and responsibility to the next level.
Food is also what unites people because it is not a 'conspiracy' topic. In our family we eat all our meals together. We all need food and most of us still see how food affects our health. People are more relaxed and open-minded when they sit at the table together and enjoy good food......they can not implement full control as long as they do not completely control food.
Everyone can grow food, no matter how small. You can even grow sprouts in an apartment without a balcony. To eat what you have grown yourself is empowering.
Sorry for the long answer but I see a renewed appreciation for food and eating together as an important step to unite and turn the artificial tide around. Thank you for everything you do David. It is hugely appreciated.