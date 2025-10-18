In the roundtable for the third Omniwar symposium, one of the items that came up was the need for a positive vision of the future.

All too often, critiques of the system remain mired within the narratives constructed by the enemies of humanity. For example, “own nothing and be happy,” digital ID, CBDC, etc.

But, as I argue at the end of Omniwar: Exposing and Ending the Invisible War Against Humanity, what is needed, above all, is a positive vision of the future that can rally and inspire people—something to build toward.

The psychologist of evil, Philip Zimbardo (2005, p. 127), wrote that “The absolute power of this oppressive system is threatened by […] imagining future realities, future possible selves, with meaningful options and viable choices.” This is true also in the context of emergent totalitarianism today.

The ruling class has its vision of global technocracy by 2030, viz. the UN’s Agenda 2030, the WHO’s Immunization Agenda 2030, the 2030Vision project around digital technology, and the European Commission’s 2030 Climate Target Plan and Digital Targets for 2030.

Transhumanism looks toward a “then year” of 2030 (Bushnell, 2001, slide 109). In Kurzweil’s (2005) “2030 Scenario,” human brains will connect to cloud-based computers via nanobots inside the body. The Global Trends 2030 report by the U.S. National Intelligence Council (2012) anticipates brain-machine interfaces and a “disruptive global event” involving an “easily transmissible novel respiratory pathogen.”

At the start of the “Covid-19” operation, WEF ideologue Yuval Noah Harari (2020) wrote: “Imagine North Korea in 2030, when every citizen has to wear a biometric bracelet 24 hours a day. If you listen to a speech by the Great Leader and the bracelet picks up the tell-tale signs of anger, you are done for.”

The theme of the 2021 Middle East WEF conference was “The Great Narrative.” The ruling class evidently understands the importance of narratives, hence military funding of “strategic narratives” (a weaponization of narrative). It knows how to rally its cadre at Davos, Bilderberg, G7 meetings, etc., around key ideas such as “sustainability” and “stakeholder capitalism,” with a clear timeline in place.

We need to do the same, with a positive, desirable, and achievable vision of the future, one that can counteract the dystopian spellcasting around the year 2030. Bob Moran’s “The Good Reset” is one good example.

Without a positive vision for the future, the psychological attacks on the population are so sophisticated, so unrelenting, and so merciless that it is easy to forget what the world could realistically be like.

For example, if free energy is real—and there is evidence that it is (Wood, 2011; Hall, 2025) —then there is no need for energy scarcity, resource wars, and sustainability initiatives based on finite resources.

Ledger-based technologies could be used to distribute wealth fairly throughout the world. Automation could create greatly increased leisure time for all and an opportunity for human flourishing and self-realization, instead of what Harari calls a “useless class” left to take drugs and play video games.

We know that cognitive dissonance makes it extremely difficult to use facts and evidence to reach those who have been heavily propagandized and indoctrinated (Hughes, 2024, pp. 248-253). However, narratives, stories, and metaphors may be able to reach people who are otherwise impervious to empirical evidence (Activists’ Toolbox, 2021).

One advantage we have in that respect is that the ruling class is terrible at narrative: owning nothing, eating insects, turning humans into cyborgs, biometric dictatorship, etc. is as bad as it gets. It cannot be difficult to come up with a more inspiring vision.

If technocracy and transhumanism are accelerating toward their “then year” of 2030 (Bushnell, 2001, slide 109), an event horizon beyond which even Bushnell cannot imagine, then we need a better vision in place for 2029.

Although “their” vision and the clandestine planning for it dates back decades, our strength lies in our numbers. The right vision for the future, capable of galvanizing large numbers of people, has the potential to create change that will benefit most of humanity.

Therefore, I am, for once, opening the comments section to everyone. Please share your vision for a better future. All constructive suggestions are welcome, big or small.

You don’t have to propose a sweeping vision of change. Perhaps there is a change you would like to see in the education system, or to care for the elderly, or to how town planning is run. Whatever it may be, I am keen to hear your thoughts about how the world can be improved.

If you have any suggestions for what steps might help lead to the outcome you desire, then so much the better, but it is not necessary to propose such steps.

Thank you in advance for your contribution.

References

Activists’ Toolbox. (2021). Awaken your friends & family. https://activiststoolbox.com/2021/awaken-others/how-to-easily-wake-up-your-friends-family/.

Bushnell DM. Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare, circa 2025. (2001, July). NASA Langley Research Center. https://archive.org/details/future-strategic-issues-and-warfare_202011.

Harari YN. (2020, March 20). The world after coronavirus. Financial Times. https://www.ft.com/content/19d90308-6858-11ea-a3c9-1fe6fedcca75.

Hall, R.D. (2025). Mini ‘N’ Machine. Conclusion. Richplanet TV. https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=316&part=1&gen=99.

Hughes, D.A. (2024). “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy. Volume 1. Palgrave Macmillan.

Kurzweil R. (2005). The Singularity Is Near. Viking. https://paisdospuntocero.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/book-kurzweil-singularity-is-near-1.pdf.

National Intelligence Council. (2012). Global Trends 2030: Alternative Worlds. NIC 2012-001, December. https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/GlobalTrends_2030.pdf.

Wood J. (2011). Where Did the Towers Go? Evidence of Directed Free-Energy Technology on 9/11. The New Investigation, 2011. https://www.drjudywood.com/wp/book/.

Zimbardo, P. (2005). Mind control in Orwell’s Nineteen eighty-four: Fictional concepts become operational realities in Jim Jones’s jungle experiment. In A Gleason, J Goldsmith, & MC Nussbaum (Eds.), On Nineteen eighty-four: Orwell and our future. Princeton University Press.