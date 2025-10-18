David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David A. Hughes's avatar
David A. Hughes
1d

This comments section is purely for constructive ideas for what a better future for humanity could look like and how to get there.

Comments which do not meet this description will be removed, and trolls will be immediately banned.

Please only reply to this comment if you wish to flag inappropriate behaviour.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
1dEdited

My first daughter was born 21 years ago with Down syndrome and a congenital birth defect affecting her digestive system. After severe vaccine injury and regression (up to the point of failure to thrive and severe chronic infections), came a period of awakening and slowly taking back responsibility for health and food. We started exploring alternative healthcare. After several life-saving therapies (like HBOT) we started focusing on improving digestion through fermenting foods (kefir, sauerkraut, kombucha etc.).

We stopped buying processed food and slowly started growing vegetables and some meat (chicken, ducks, rabbits) on our small but rural lot. When 2020 hit we bought a neglected old farm and detached ourselves entirely from the system. We now grow pretty much all our food which includes sheep and goats. We learned about regenerative farming and move our animals over the fields. We process our animals ourselves and enjoy the best tasting meat, eggs and vegetables etc. ever.

We also started homeschooling and our son, who is now 16, takes a lot of responsibility on the farm. He 'does' the rabbits for example and helps out with everything else.

We started a little farm store, and our daughters (we had another daughter born with Down syndrome) make driftwood and sea glass art in wintertime and sell it in the store in summer time. We hope to grow more vegetables next year and sell it in the store as well.

We placed a yurt on our property and had some community meetings where we talked about food, health, the stupidity of the mandates etc. We also had a workshop on how to make kefir and we gave away kefir grains. This was very popular and some people still make kefir daily which improved their health considerably, according to them.

We build a barrel sauna for detox and relaxation and hope to offer this to community members too in the future.

Our son, through his family experiences and Convid, has become very interested in health and alternative healing; homeopathy in particular. I am still more attached to mainstream thinking and educated myself on DMSO, oxygen, structured water etc. etc. We hope to deepen and share our knowledge in the future with community members on how to take back personal responsibility for health.

I always focused on food because in our family that is where the issues became visible. My daughters both had bowel surgery hours after birth, and they had developed severe issues after childhood vaccinations that were visible in their stools. Their bowel movements are near perfect now and we manage that through food.

The wonderful thing is that once people start eating healthy and improve their digestion and gut biome, they will start to feel so much better and more open-minded to take freedom and responsibility to the next level.

Food is also what unites people because it is not a 'conspiracy' topic. In our family we eat all our meals together. We all need food and most of us still see how food affects our health. People are more relaxed and open-minded when they sit at the table together and enjoy good food......they can not implement full control as long as they do not completely control food.

Everyone can grow food, no matter how small. You can even grow sprouts in an apartment without a balcony. To eat what you have grown yourself is empowering.

Sorry for the long answer but I see a renewed appreciation for food and eating together as an important step to unite and turn the artificial tide around. Thank you for everything you do David. It is hugely appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Hughes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture