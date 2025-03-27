After much planning, I am delighted to announce that Maria Crisler will be making a guest presentation to Founding Members at the next OFF THE RECORD call. I am also pleased to confirm that, by popular request, my co-author Lissa Johnson will be on the call from Australia.

So that Maria’s presentation is not too early for Lissa (for whom it will be early morning), Maria is due to begin speaking at 20:30 BST (15:30 EST, 12:30 Pacific Time).

Before Maria and Lissa join us, I propose to start the meeting at 19:30 BST, giving us an hour to discuss other matters, mindful that the evening will get late for those in Europe.

Maria is the lead microscopist for the AGES doctors: Drs. Brian Ardis, Dr. Ed Group, Dr. Jana Schmidt and Dr. Henry Ealy. In late March, she gave a presentation in London outlining some breakthrough research she has been carrying out, and we are privileged to have the opportunity to hear all about it in a closed setting.

Maria has spent a lot of time working with the microscope in recent years, drawing connections between the peculiar contaminants in seen in blood since 2020, hydrogels, and geoengineering. She also has a keen interest in developing a remedy for those adversely affected by such contaminants.

Here is a reminder of what Lynn wrote about Maria before:

The AGES doctors collaborate to bring a unique health message through education. They are delving into research and remediation efforts surrounding toxins and poisons currently plaguing populations globally. Maria receives and reviews samples from these doctors and from others worldwide and collaborates with many other well known doctors, such as Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. Lee Merritt. Maria Crisler has an ever-evolving view of the contaminants (organic and synthetic) that are affecting the injected AND the un-injected population. She can speak to and show the impact of frequency on these toxins using slides from an electron microscope purchased by the AGES doctors for her use. (This is a $160,000 microscope, university-grade, as I understand.) She can demonstrate through slides the impact of different ancient microbes on toxins and remediation efforts using specific products aimed at different targets. Further, she can describe the benefit of utilizing PEMF (pulsed electomagnetic frequency) and PEMA (pulsed electromagnetic activation) to protect ourselves from the ongoing EMF radiation now part of our daily lives. Too, I think she can speak about the weaponization of e.coli and yeast.

Maria deliberately keeps a low public profile. However, an interview that she gave to Lee Merritt can be found here: https://rumble.com/v58ua2l-lee-merritt-md-interviews-scientists-maria-crisler-on-hydrogel-frequency-an.html

Further information about Maria can be found here: https://amzsummits.com/speakers/maria-crisler/

I do hope that as many Founding Members as possible will join us, but I will try to record the session for any Founding Members who would like to see it “on demand.”

A Zoom link will be sent out 24 hours or so before the event.

David