For paid subscribers, I publish preview sections of Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy.

This not only allows advance access to the material, but also gives readers the chance to offer constructive feedback. Please feel free to comment!

Over the next five paid instalments, I am publishing a complete chapter on the abuse of applied behavioural psychology during the “Covid-19” operation. I am sure readers will agree that what took place was shocking and unjustifiable.

For free subscribers, please consider taking out a paid subscription to access my full archive.

Abstract

Governments around the world attacked their own people in 2020/21 using the techniques of applied behavioural psychology. The roots of this lie in US Army psy-ops, but Britain has led the way in deploying applied behavioural psychology as an instrument of public policy. Most significantly, the MINDSPACE document of 2010, produced by the Cabinet Office and the Institute for Government, sets out nine key principles for using applied behavioural psychology to achieve desired outcomes: Messenger, Incentives, Norms, Defaults, Salience, Priming, Affect, Commitment, and Ego. All nine were starkly in evidence during the “Covid-19” operation. Controversially, however, they were deployed against the public without ethicists being consulted and without the public’s informed consent. As such, they did not constitute legitimate instruments of public policy and served, rather, as weapons in the Omniwar. Worse still, because they typically rely on influencing the “Automatic Brain” that operates outside of conscious thought processes, the public had no idea that any of this was happening. Instead, it was unconsciously manipulated into complying with government demands and taking dangerous experimental injections.