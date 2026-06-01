Audio Version: Why Reiner Fuellmich Was Guilty, Part 2

David A. HughesAudio Version: Why Reiner Fuellmich Was Guilty, Part 221×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:42-22:42Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Audio Version: Why Reiner Fuellmich Was Guilty, Part 2Part 2 - Legal ViolationsDavid A. HughesJun 01, 20262ShareTranscriptBy popular request, I am publishing my Reiner Fuellmich series in audio format.This is Part 2, on legal violations.I have also added the audio files to the written articles on my website. TIPDONATESUBSCRIBE to davidahughes.netDavid A. HughesInterviews, presentations, and other audio material from the archive of David A. HughesInterviews, presentations, and other audio material from the archive of David A. HughesSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyPocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeDavid A. HughesRecent EpisodesAudio Version: Why Reiner Fuellmich Was Guilty, Part 420 hrs ago • David A. HughesAudio Version: Why Reiner Fuellmich Was Guilty, Part 320 hrs ago • David A. HughesAudio Version: Why Reiner Fuellmich Was Guilty, Part 120 hrs ago • David A. HughesInterview with Flemming Blicher, May 21, 2026May 22 • David A. HughesInterview with Dennison Joyce, April 16, 2026May 9 • David A. HughesInterview with Per Shapiro, March 26, 2026 May 9 • David A. HughesInterview with Maryann Gebauer, April 9, 2026May 9 • David A. Hughes