"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 - FULL BOOK, FREE DOWNLOAD
Download and redistribute FOR FREE under a Creative Commons 4.0 Licence, use the link provided to order a hard copy, or request a signed copy
Free E-book
This is an open access publication. You can download either the entire manuscript, or individual chapters, FOR FREE below. Please do so and share widely!
This peer-reviewed publication took three years to research and write. It passed all quality checks at a respected academic publisher and attracted open access funding (all of which goes to the publisher). Although hard copies are initially retailing for £109.99, I receive no income from the book (unless ordered through this link). If you find something of value in the free e-book, please consider taking out a paid Substack subscription to support my work going forwards.
With your support, I hope to write Volume 2, sections of which will be made available to paid subscribers as and when they are ready. Paid subscribers will also gain access to a wide range of additional content beyond the scope of this book.
Hard Copies
If you wish to order a hard copy, please use this link to do so, rather than any other source, and I will receive 30% of the net sales price. Otherwise, all money goes to the publisher.
Signed Copies
I have a few author copies that I would be willing to sign and sell for £150 plus P&P. Please contact me if interested.
David A. Hughes is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Praise for “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy
David A. Hughes is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi David, Hope these may be of use to you.
1. https://iceni.substack.com/p/humans-as-bioreactors
"How DARPA and Moderna pioneered the idea behind mRNA vaccines."
"Moderna is just another front in the Biodefense Mafia."
2. https://expose-news.com/2023/01/24/sunak-theleme-moderna-corruption-profit/
In December 2022, just 2 months after becoming PM, Sunak's govt signed a 10-year "vaccine" deal with Moderna. One of the earliest investors in Moderna, in 2011, was the hedge fund Theleme Partners whose founder and CEO in 2009 was Patrick Degorce, a former officer in the French Navy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrick_Degorce
His co-founder was Rishi Sunak, who worked at Thélème from 2009 until 2013 when he left to enter politics. "In what is perhaps a coincidence, but an intriguing one nonetheless, Thelema is also the occult spiritual philosophy and new religious movement founded in the early 1900s by Aleister Crowley" (whom you mention on p.362 as almost speaking from beyond the grave).
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Rishi_Sunak#Investment_banking
Hi David, I've just finished reading this excellent Volume 1 and before I start on Volume 2 here's some feedback on Chapter 8 - section on "mRNA vaccines" as cover for military technologies.
Sajid Javid told the Covid Inquiry that "PM Boris Johnson was content for his chief adviser Dominic Cummings to oversee many of the key government decisions." Contrary to the BBC headline here, their report quotes Dominic Raab saying that Cummings was indeed "trying to galvanise direction of travel" in government, which was "much needed". https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-67570491
Here the BBC obsesses with intra-government disorder and disloyalty, distracting from the fact that policy was critically dictated by Bill Gates representing the globalist ruling class.
Dominic Cummings made this clear in his evidence to a HoC Committee in May 2021, referring to Bill Gates no less than 9 times and venerating him as among "the most competent people in the world".
https://committees.parliament.uk/oralevidence/2249/html/
Cummings: "There was a network of Bill Gates-type people who were saying 'Completely re-think the whole paradigm of how you do this. Build in parallel'.... The conventional wisdom was that we were not going to be able to have any vaccines in 2020. In March I started getting calls from various people saying "These new MRNA vaccines could well smash the conventional wisdom.... People like Bill Gates and that kind of network were saying that."