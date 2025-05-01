"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War Technocracy now HALF PRICE
All proceeds go to the publisher
Readers may be interested to know that “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy is now less than half its original price for a hardcover copy:
Despite murmurings from the publisher, no paperback version is available yet.
Unfortunately for me, all sales proceeds go straight to the publisher, but you can still download a free pdf and buy me a coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/dahughes.
Alternative means of supporting my work can be found at https://davidahughes.net/support.
If anyone knows of a translator who can be trusted to do a good job of editing an A.I. translation of the book into their native language (any language apart from German), please let me know.
Re: “Unfortunately for me, all sales proceeds go straight to the publisher”
Why is that? Don’t you get any recompense? What sort of publishing deal is that?