I would like to alert readers to my first ever crowd funder:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-me-buy-my-son-a-junior-power-wheelchair

For those who do not know — and I tend not to talk about it — my 10-year-old son suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

It has reached the point where my wife and I are keen to buy him the Invacare Esprit Junior Power Wheelchair. This is by far the most suitable wheelchair for him and would give him the most independence. We hope to buy it before school resumes in September.

Prices start at £3,700 plus VAT and annual maintenance fees (£200 a year plus parts). We can reclaim the VAT, and the NHS is willing to contribute £485.

As this is a substantial amount of money, and as the costs of providing for his condition are set to increase sharply in the next few years (not least through home adaptations which the UK Disabled Facility Grant falls far short of meeting), I am starting a crowd funder for my son in case anyone can help.

100% of the financial support received through this crowd funder will flow directly to my son, with all receipts provided.

Our sincere thanks to anyone who may be able to help.