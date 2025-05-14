Yet more disturbing findings about “vaccine” contents and their effects on blood have recently emerged from the Philippines, where a significant increase in infant mortality has been witnessed since 2020.

I do not know the researchers involved personally, nor do I have any more background, but here are some snippets from their press briefing:

Statistics published by the Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) show that […] infant mortality rates increas[ed] by 35% between 2020 and 2023.

These patterns raise questions about external factors, including the potential role of the pediatric vaccination schedule which mandate, among others, Hepatitis B within minutes of birth, routine vaccines starting from 4-6 weeks, and MMR at 9 months.

In terms of findings:

Using a Neogenesis NGS-2020 Microscope with darkfield microscopy and Trifield EMF Meter Model TF2 for EMF monitoring, the following were observed: (1) Hepatitis B Vaccine Activity: When a drop of fresh blood from a healthy individual was added to a Hepatitis B vaccine sample in a WiFi-exposed setting, 90% of red blood cells lysed within 14 minutes, with lysis (cellular membrane rupture) accelerating after 5 minutes and 30 seconds. In a non-WiFi environment, lysis was significantly slower and less extensive, with less than 10% of red blood cells lysed after 65 minutes of observation. (2) WiFi Influence: The Hepatitis B vaccine showed greatly increased activity in the presence of WiFi, indicating strong interactions with non-native electromagnetic frequencies (nnEMF). (3) Visual Observations: All of the vaccines that were examined under darkfield microscopy demonstrated noticeable activity. Moving particles were observed, some of which displayed propelled motion, had magnetic properties, emitted light, and appeared to interact/communicate with each other. Self-assembling structures were also observed particularly in the Hepatitis B vaccine under both WiFi and non-WiFi conditions. Self-assembling activity and cell lysis were observed to be most pronounced and active in the Hepatitis B vaccine under WiFi conditions. These findings, while preliminary, raise very serious concerns about the contents and safety of vaccines administered in the Philippines. The observed red blood cell lysis caused by the Hepatitis B vaccine has catastrophic health implications, particularly in newborns.

