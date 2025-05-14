Darkfield microscopy and EMF monitoring reveal disturbing findings relating to infant deaths in the Philippines
Online Live Presentation of Investigative Findings: Friday, May 16, 2025 Time of Presentation: 6am Pacific, 9am Eastern, 2pm BST, 9pm Perth, 11pm Sydney
Yet more disturbing findings about “vaccine” contents and their effects on blood have recently emerged from the Philippines, where a significant increase in infant mortality has been witnessed since 2020.
Those findings will be presented online this Friday. Those interested in attending should click on https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/11JEgsGHTaCyJqgvGMu_jg to register their interest.
I do not know the researchers involved personally, nor do I have any more background, but here are some snippets from their press briefing:
Statistics published by the Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) show that […] infant mortality rates increas[ed] by 35% between 2020 and 2023.
These patterns raise questions about external factors, including the potential role of the pediatric vaccination schedule which mandate, among others, Hepatitis B within minutes of birth, routine vaccines starting from 4-6 weeks, and MMR at 9 months.
In terms of findings:
Using a Neogenesis NGS-2020 Microscope with darkfield microscopy and Trifield EMF Meter Model TF2 for EMF monitoring, the following were observed:
(1) Hepatitis B Vaccine Activity: When a drop of fresh blood from a healthy individual was added to a Hepatitis B vaccine sample in a WiFi-exposed setting, 90% of red blood cells lysed within 14 minutes, with lysis (cellular membrane rupture) accelerating after 5 minutes and 30 seconds. In a non-WiFi environment, lysis was significantly slower and less extensive, with less than 10% of red blood cells lysed after 65 minutes of observation.
(2) WiFi Influence: The Hepatitis B vaccine showed greatly increased activity in the presence of WiFi, indicating strong interactions with non-native electromagnetic frequencies (nnEMF).
(3) Visual Observations: All of the vaccines that were examined under darkfield microscopy demonstrated noticeable activity. Moving particles were observed, some of which displayed propelled motion, had magnetic properties, emitted light, and appeared to interact/communicate with each other. Self-assembling structures were also observed particularly in the Hepatitis B vaccine under both WiFi and non-WiFi conditions. Self-assembling activity and cell lysis were observed to be most pronounced and active in the Hepatitis B vaccine under WiFi conditions. These findings, while preliminary, raise very serious concerns about the contents and safety of vaccines administered in the Philippines. The observed red blood cell lysis caused by the Hepatitis B vaccine has catastrophic health implications, particularly in newborns.
For more information, mail lunaspilipinascoalition@proton.me.
I was about to send you this link! Hopefully, we will soon get to the truth and find solutions.
EW! GROSS! It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.