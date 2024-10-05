Share this post
David A. Hughes: Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture
dhughes.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
Share this post
David A. Hughes: Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture
dhughes.substack.com
David A. Hughes: Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture
Presentation for the Omniwar Symposium, Sep 21, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
5
Share this post
David A. Hughes: Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture
dhughes.substack.com
Recent Posts
David A. Hughes: Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture