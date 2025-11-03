The next monthly OFF THE RECORD call with Founding Members will take place on Thursday November 6 at 10:30am Pacific, 1:30pm Eastern, 6:30pm BST.

If you would like to table an item or presentation for discussion, please DM or email me.

Chatham House rules apply - please feel free to make use of information from the meeting in whatever way you see fit, but do not attribute it to a specific individual. It is important to maintain confidentiality.

If any Founding Member would like a one-to-one meeting with me, I am happy to arrange this on an ad hoc basis if you let me know.

I will email Founding Members nearer the time with a link to the meeting.

Please feel free to drop in and out of the meeting at your convenience.

David