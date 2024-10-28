The next monthly OFF THE RECORD call with Founding Members will take place on Friday November 1 at 3pm Pacific Time, 6pm EST, 10pm GMT, 9am (Sat) Australian EST.

Apologies to those in Europe for the late start time, but I am trying to take advantage of the clocks changing to be able to include Founding Members in Australia and New Zealand, as well as those on the East Coast in the United States who may have just finished work.

There is no agenda for this meeting. Rather, it will be an opportunity for us to welcome any new Founding Members and for you to ask/discuss whatever you wish. If you would like to table an item for discussion in advance, as Peter did last time, please email me.

The meeting will be off the record. Chatham House rules apply.

If any Founding Member would prefer a separate meeting with me, I am happy to arrange one on an ad hoc basis if you let me know.

I will email Founding Members nearer the time with a link to the meeting.

Looking forward to chatting, as always!

David