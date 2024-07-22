Following last month’s incredible discussion, the second monthly dial-in for Founding Members will take place on Monday July 29 at 11am Pacific Time, 2pm EST, 7pm GMT.

There is no agenda for this meeting. Rather, it will be an opportunity for us to welcome any new Founding Members and for you to ask/discuss whatever you wish.

The meeting will be off the record. Chatham House rules apply.

If any Founding Member would prefer a separate meeting with me, I am happy to arrange one if you let me know.

I will email a Zoom link to Founding Members nearer the time.

Looking forward to chatting!

David