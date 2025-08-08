Introduction

Humiliating the public was an important tactic of “Covid-19” psychological warfare. The most obvious way this worked was through the imposition of degrading, medically senseless mask mandates that engaged the public in a mass humiliation ritual.

Enforced mask wearing has unavoidable connotations of slavery historically, is part of the master-slave relationship in BDSM, and was used during “Covid” to delineate social hierarchies and class distinctions.

Totalitarianism historically involves the humiliating belief in absurdities, but so too does belief in the “moon landings” and the official “9/11” narrative. In other words, the same technique has long been practiced in the West.

The “Covid-19” narrative was absurd on multiple levels, yet still the public played along with it, thus participating in its own humiliation. History teaches that when a society consents to believing in absurdities, it becomes incapable of resisting evil, and the same was true again with respect to the mass atrocities perpetrated in 2020/21.