Hello Everyone,

Over the weekend, I decided to create an Odysee account. This should hopefully help to expand my reach and will mean that my work is not only available on Substack.

It may also be a good way for people who prefer audio-visual content over the written word to follow my work.

I have created different playlists on Odysee, titled Interviews, Presentations, Covid Shorts, “9/11,” and Manchester. Only the interviews and presentations are my original work. I am using the other three playlists to park videos that I think may be useful.

I have uploaded every single interview I have given (I think). To my surprise, there are 68(!) of them, mostly from the last 18 months (or 69 counting the recent one with Iain Davis, in which I tried my hand as interviewer for the first time). Any die-hards out there may be pleased to learn that there are some interviews that have not been published on Substack — can you spot which ones?

One advantage that Odysee has is that it allows viewers to download files. There is an option for content creators to disable the download button, but I have enabled it in the interests of helping the information to travel faster and be more accessible. The information can also be better archived that way.

There is a comments section for each Odysee video that is available to everyone. However, I will not be replying to comments on Odysee, as I do not have the time to do so. The quality discussion will remain here on Substack.

Odysee has a function that apparently allows content creators to earn “credits” which accrue in the form on cryptocurrency. I am not entirely sure how this works, or whether it pays out anything more than peanuts, but it seems worth a go, not least given the financial challenges of doing this kind of work.

Apparently, I can earn credits by, for instance, successfully inviting people to join my channel using the invite link below:

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@davidahughes:6

Therefore, if you do decide to join me on Odysee, please use that link to do so.

The channel is a work in progress, but I look forward to seeing how it develops and to hearing your feedback on it.

Thank you to all subscribers for taking an interest in my work, and for helping to spread it to a wider audience.

