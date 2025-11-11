Iain Davis on The Technocratic Dark State

I was delighted to be joined recently by Iain Davis to discuss his new book, The Technocratic Dark State. Trump, AI, and Digital Dictatorship.

Iain had been kind enough to send me a review copy, and my immediate impression was this is a very important book that everyone should read. I was keen to hear more from Iain about it.

Over the course of the hour, we discussed:

the pivotal importance of digital ID to the technocrats’ plans;

the cunning implementation of a “unified ledger” as the backbone of a centralised, interoperable global financial system;

tokenization, natural “assets,” and the “solution” to the global debt problem;

methods of deceiving the public about what is going on;

network states;

the “Dark Enlightenment” and the crazy neoreactionary thinking that Thiel, Musk, and others appear to endorse; and

possibilities for resistance.

Iain is the author of numerous books and articles on foreign and domestic affairs. His work can be found at IainDavis.com and

Iain also writes for OffGuardian and unlimitedhangout.com.