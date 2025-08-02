Interview with Alex Newman, July 23, 2025

Thank you to Alex Newman for inviting me back onto his show for The New American. There was a hard stop of 28 minutes and 30 seconds, so I had to keep my answers pithy and concise. We discussed:
the defining features of the Omniwar;
some examples of the domains across which the Omniwar is being waged;
total social control as the aim of the Omniwar;
the fundamentals of technocracy and the “scientific management of society”;
why technocracy is antithetical to freedom and democracy;
who are “they”?;
AI, which is coming down the tracks fast;
why the war for technocracy is not (at least not in the first instance) about depopulation;
principles of resistance in the Omniwar and the importance of challenging the technologies being used to hook us up to the technocratic control grid, not least “smart” phones;
reasons for optimism: we are more powerful than we think, our numbers are constantly growing, and technocratic agendas are becoming ever more visible to ever more people;
why the technologies being used for totalitarian control purposes should be expropriated and placed in service of humanity;
unresolved theoretical debates between Marxism, anarchism, libertarianism, etc.
