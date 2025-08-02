David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Interview with Alex Newman, July 23, 2025

Omniwar: Defining Features, Examples, and Aim; Technocracy as an Assault on Liberty; Who are "They"?; AI; Depopulation; Principles of Resistance; Reasons for Optimism; Unresolved Theoretical Debates
Aug 02, 2025
Thank you to Alex Newman for inviting me back onto his show for The New American. There was a hard stop of 28 minutes and 30 seconds, so I had to keep my answers pithy and concise. We discussed:

  • the defining features of the Omniwar;

  • some examples of the domains across which the Omniwar is being waged;

  • total social control as the aim of the Omniwar;

  • the fundamentals of technocracy and the “scientific management of society”;

  • why technocracy is antithetical to freedom and democracy;

  • who are “they”?;

  • AI, which is coming down the tracks fast;

  • why the war for technocracy is not (at least not in the first instance) about depopulation;

  • principles of resistance in the Omniwar and the importance of challenging the technologies being used to hook us up to the technocratic control grid, not least “smart” phones;

  • reasons for optimism: we are more powerful than we think, our numbers are constantly growing, and technocratic agendas are becoming ever more visible to ever more people;

  • why the technologies being used for totalitarian control purposes should be expropriated and placed in service of humanity;

  • unresolved theoretical debates between Marxism, anarchism, libertarianism, etc.

