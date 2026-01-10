Interview with Blaž Kavčič, December 15, 2025

Many thanks to Blaž Kavčič for this rare opportunity to reach a Slovenian audience.
I first come in around the 6 minute mark (until 12-13 mins) and next at 33:13, when I seized the mic. We discussed:
“Global challenges” vs. the global class war;
the Omniwar;
Omniwar: Exposing and Ending the Invisible War Against Humanity;
algorithmic dictatorship vs. democracy;
the dogmatic nature of totalitarianism;
propaganda and the managed nature of democracy;
why saviour figures in the democratic system should not be trusted;
the controlled demolition of liberal democracy;
the virus/no-virus question - the existence of “SARS-Cov-2” was not demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt;
why “vaccines” are not to be trusted today;
CO2 - can 0.04% of the atmosphere really be responsible for a “tipping point”? Or is “carbon” more a matter of political economy, rather than science?
Money as a social technology: capitalism embodies the exploitation of labour; privately owned central banks do the opposite of serving the people; CBDC and digital currencies abandon the idea of money as a free means of exchange;
the three camps of awareness and why Camp 2 is gigantic compared to Camp 3; genuine truth seekers are chased off various online platforms; and
the “moon landings” as the first truly global psychological operation.