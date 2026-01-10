David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Interview with Blaž Kavčič, December 15, 2025

"Global challenges" vs. global class war; Omniwar; dogma and totalitarianism; propaganda and managed democracy; virus/no-virus; the carbon narrative; money as a social technology; the "moon landings"
David A. Hughes
Jan 10, 2026

Many thanks to Blaž Kavčič for this rare opportunity to reach a Slovenian audience.

I first come in around the 6 minute mark (until 12-13 mins) and next at 33:13, when I seized the mic. We discussed:

  • “Global challenges” vs. the global class war;

  • the Omniwar;

  • Omniwar: Exposing and Ending the Invisible War Against Humanity;

  • algorithmic dictatorship vs. democracy;

  • the dogmatic nature of totalitarianism;

  • propaganda and the managed nature of democracy;

  • why saviour figures in the democratic system should not be trusted;

  • the controlled demolition of liberal democracy;

  • the virus/no-virus question - the existence of “SARS-Cov-2” was not demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt;

  • why “vaccines” are not to be trusted today;

  • CO2 - can 0.04% of the atmosphere really be responsible for a “tipping point”? Or is “carbon” more a matter of political economy, rather than science?

  • Money as a social technology: capitalism embodies the exploitation of labour; privately owned central banks do the opposite of serving the people; CBDC and digital currencies abandon the idea of money as a free means of exchange;

  • the three camps of awareness and why Camp 2 is gigantic compared to Camp 3; genuine truth seekers are chased off various online platforms; and

  • the “moon landings” as the first truly global psychological operation.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Hughes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture