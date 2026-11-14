Interview with Christian White, November 12, 2026

Watch this interview on my website

Many thanks to Christian White for reaching out to interview me, and to his subscriber Melanie for recommending me! It’s great that Christian has entered this space — you will see that he is a very lively interviewer with a lot of passion and curiosity!

We discussed:

the changing nature of war and how geopolitical conflicts fit into the wider war for technocracy;

Alex Karp;

the genocide in Gaza and the support of Western governments for it;

“climate change”;

2030 and the building of global technocracy;

the transnational ruling class;

New Age philosophy and global power;

occult symbolism and religion;

continuities between “9/11” and “Covid-19”;

the black cube and the 9/11 Memorial Museum;

the transnational deep state and hidden power;

naked displays of power and evil: from the murder of 3,000 people on September 11, 2001, to genocide in Gaza;

Zionism and Israel;

the Vatican’s ties to Nazi Germany;

“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy and academia’s refusal to engage with it;

the ostracization that comes with doing the work and the social divisions created by psychological warfare;

party politics as a charade;

the breaking of the social contract;

divide and conquer, identity politics, and the suppression of class consciousness;

the “war with Russia” narrative and why massive geopolitical conflict on the 20th century model will not recur;

the possibility of global blackouts, internet outages, and water shortages;

algorithms, censorship, and information warfare; and

the need for genuine free speech platforms with reach and influence.

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