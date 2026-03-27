Interview with Chuck Fall, March 9, 2026

Many thanks to Chuck Fall of Truth Action Project for inviting me to discuss a variety of topics with him, including:
my decision to leave academia;
the Study Group on Technology and Power;
the three camps of awareness;
Reiner Fuellmich, including a challenge for his supporters;
Patrick Wood and Study Group funds;
more on Fuellmich, including some of his other scams and his background in Scientology;
my critiques of Hurricane Erin and the magnetometer data in Where Did The Towers Go?";
9/11 Revisionist’s recent attacks on me, and my reply to those attacks;
the Omniwar in which we now find ourselves;
the consequences of “9/11” and “Covid-19” as a reason not to trust the official narratives;
the need to under the nature of global capitalism if a fairer world is to be achieved;
Epstein and cold fusion;
the problem of language and vision in terms of how a better world could be; and
the challenges of building a political movement against plutocracy.