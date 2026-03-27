David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

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Interview with Chuck Fall, March 9, 2026

Three camps of awareness; Reiner Fuellmich; Patrick Wood; my Guide to Identifying Camp 2; 9/11 Revisionist; global capitalism; the challenges of building a political movement against plutocracy
David A. Hughes
Mar 27, 2026

Many thanks to Chuck Fall of Truth Action Project for inviting me to discuss a variety of topics with him, including:

  • my decision to leave academia;

  • the Study Group on Technology and Power;

  • the three camps of awareness;

  • Reiner Fuellmich, including a challenge for his supporters;

  • Patrick Wood and Study Group funds;

  • my Guide to Identifying Camp 2;

  • more on Fuellmich, including some of his other scams and his background in Scientology;

  • my critiques of Hurricane Erin and the magnetometer data in Where Did The Towers Go?";

  • 9/11 Revisionist’s recent attacks on me, and my reply to those attacks;

  • the Omniwar in which we now find ourselves;

  • the consequences of “9/11” and “Covid-19” as a reason not to trust the official narratives;

  • the need to under the nature of global capitalism if a fairer world is to be achieved;

  • Epstein and cold fusion;

  • the problem of language and vision in terms of how a better world could be; and

  • the challenges of building a political movement against plutocracy.

Ready for more?

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