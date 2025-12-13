Interview with Club Grubbery, December 4, 2025

Thank you to Club Grubbery for inviting me onto the show and giving me the opportunity to reach an Australian audience. We discussed:

the rate of “awakening“;

Nazi atrocities vs. Covid atrocities;

lines of continuity from 1930s Nazi Germany though to the present;

shell shock, electroshock, the shock doctrine, and the shock and awe of the “lockdowns”;

three hypotheses for why some people see through psy-ops and others do not;

the impact of Covid-era psychological warfare;

why the position of the transnational ruling class is precarious;

governments’ contempt for public opinion;

“Covid-19” as a military operation, not a public health crisis;

the breaking of the social contract;

why Trump and Farage should not be seen as saviour figures;

the global government project since 1945;

dictatorship by algorithm;

a single unified ledger, allowing for centralisation at the global level;

WWIII vs WWII;

geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia seen in the context of the Omniwar;

why not to trust multipolaristas; and