Interview with Club Grubbery, December 4, 2025

Nazi atrocities vs. Covid atrocities; shock; why some people see through psy-ops and others do not; the end of the social contract; Trump and Farage are not saviours; global government;
David A. Hughes
Dec 13, 2025

Thank you to Club Grubbery for inviting me onto the show and giving me the opportunity to reach an Australian audience. We discussed:

  • the rate of “awakening“;

  • Nazi atrocities vs. Covid atrocities;

  • lines of continuity from 1930s Nazi Germany though to the present;

  • shell shock, electroshock, the shock doctrine, and the shock and awe of the “lockdowns”;

  • three hypotheses for why some people see through psy-ops and others do not;

  • the impact of Covid-era psychological warfare;

  • why the position of the transnational ruling class is precarious;

  • governments’ contempt for public opinion;

  • “Covid-19” as a military operation, not a public health crisis;

  • the breaking of the social contract;

  • why Trump and Farage should not be seen as saviour figures;

  • the global government project since 1945;

  • dictatorship by algorithm;

  • a single unified ledger, allowing for centralisation at the global level;

  • WWIII vs WWII;

  • geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia seen in the context of the Omniwar;

  • Omniwar: Exposing and Ending the Invisible War Against Humanity;

  • why not to trust multipolaristas; and

  • Israel and its grip on Western foreign policy.

