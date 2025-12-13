Interview with Club Grubbery, December 4, 2025

Thank you to Club Grubbery for inviting me onto the show and giving me the opportunity to reach an Australian audience. We discussed:
the rate of “awakening“;
Nazi atrocities vs. Covid atrocities;
lines of continuity from 1930s Nazi Germany though to the present;
shell shock, electroshock, the shock doctrine, and the shock and awe of the “lockdowns”;
three hypotheses for why some people see through psy-ops and others do not;
the impact of Covid-era psychological warfare;
why the position of the transnational ruling class is precarious;
governments’ contempt for public opinion;
“Covid-19” as a military operation, not a public health crisis;
the breaking of the social contract;
why Trump and Farage should not be seen as saviour figures;
the global government project since 1945;
dictatorship by algorithm;
a single unified ledger, allowing for centralisation at the global level;
WWIII vs WWII;
geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia seen in the context of the Omniwar;
Omniwar: Exposing and Ending the Invisible War Against Humanity;
why not to trust multipolaristas; and
Israel and its grip on Western foreign policy.