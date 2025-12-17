Interview with Club Grubbery, December 4, 2025, Part 2

Happily, Graham and John enjoyed the first hour so much they wanted me to stay on for a second hour, which I was happy to do.
In this part, we discuss:
why it is not hyperbolic or extensive to draw parallels between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and that of the West since 2020 (notwithstanding discontinuities);
a very brief summary of Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State and why it sounds the alarm regarding where things will lead if the global technocratic coup is not put down;
what will be the next major psy-op? Speculation on manufactured water shortages and a massive internet shut down;
the attack on internet freedom in Australia;
Wall Street funding for the rise of Hitler and the building and sustaining of the Nazi war machine;
fascism and totalitarianism as a response to the crisis of capitalism — including the Business Plot in the United States;
US imperialism, masked by propaganda about “democratization,” etc. ;
“9/11” and the millennium of fear marked by governance by emergency;
actors and organisations that were implicated in the “9/11” crime;
the Strategy of Tension, globalised through the “War on Terror”;
continuities between “9/11” and “Covid-19”;
the culpability of the mainstream media in producing the propaganda needed for the major psychological operations to work;
similarities between Nazi Germany and the present when it comes to media centralization and propaganda;
why I am sceptical of all “vaccines” (I meant to cite Humprhies and Bystrianik’s Dissolving Illusions);
what were the “Covid-19 vaccines” really?;
mitigation measures for what may be coming — but there are limits;
the limitations of online forms of community;
why I am worried about where this all leads if the global technocratic coup is not put down;
God;
the role of the Vatican in allying with Hitler and laundering Nazi gold;
my books;
identity politics as a distraction from class politics; and
the social media ban in Australia.