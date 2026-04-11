David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

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Interview with Collapse Life, March 16, 2026

Iran; three camps; loss of faith in institutions; narrative warfare; mainstream and mainstream alternative forms of manipulation; confusion; saviour figures; Fuellmich; scepticism and humility
David A. Hughes
Apr 11, 2026

Many thanks to Zahra Sethna for inviting me back onto the Collapse Life podcast to discuss the psychological dimensions of modern conflict and why understanding propaganda has become essential for anyone trying to make sense of the world.

We explored:

  • why I am not paying much attention to Iran at the moment;

  • the three camps of awareness;

  • loss of faith in institutions;

  • how narrative warfare operates (e.g. use of the term “fringe”);

  • how both mainstream media and alternative media environments can be manipulated;

  • why confusion is a powerful tool of control (learning from Hannah Arendt);

  • the dangers of “savior figures” in alternative media;

  • Reiner Fuellmich; and

  • why skepticism, humility, and evidence matter more than ever.

In an era where information overload and AI-generated slop blur the boundaries between fact and fiction, the challenge is learning how to think clearly again.

Ready for more?

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