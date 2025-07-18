Interview with Dennison Joyce, July 10, 2025

Many thanks to Dennsion Joyce for inviting me back onto Through the Looking Glass on New York’s WIOX Radio. In his ever-friendly manner, Dennison steered the discussion towards:

how I got into “9/11”;

the 9/11 Memorial Museum as an attack on consciousness, with likely occult significance;

the museum’s hiding of evidence;

the Manchester Arena incident — the Barr footage, the Parker photograph, the lack of structural damage, and the undamaged merchandise stall;

moulage, pyrotechnics, fake terror, and the crisis simulation industry;

the need for greater public attention to paid to the Manchester Arena incident, especially when one considers what the evidence implies in terms of the social contract;

suspect witness testimonies from alleged victims of the Manchester Arena incident;

problems relating to blood re: the Manchester Arena incident;

the apparent move to faking terrorist attacks around 2012/2013 — desirable for narrative control purposes, but challenging in terms of concealing evidence;

victim compensation funds and the dramatic rise in the number of people “injured” in the Manchester Arena incident;

Leanna Nguyen and the issue of whether doctors would lie about the victims of terrorist attacks;

the lack of primary observable evidence of injuries sustained during the Manchester Arena incident vs. claims that such injuries were real (i.e., narrative);

the Reichstag fire as the original false flag incident that inspired both “9/11” and the PATRIOT Act, as well as “Covid-19” and the draconian legislation that was introduced in the name of “protecting” the public;

the origins of the PATRIOT Act in the response to the OKC bombing of 1995;

the persecution of Richard D. Hall and the increased interest in the Manchester Arena incident it has generated;

the criminalisation of dissent in Western societies and attempts to intimidate dissidents into silence — free speech does not exist; and