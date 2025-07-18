David A. Hughes

Interview with Dennison Joyce, July 10, 2025

"9/11"; the 9/11 Memorial Museum; the Manchester Arena incident; fake terror; suspect witness testimonies; blood; victim compensation funds; the Reichstag fire; the PATRIOT Act; criminalising dissent
David A. Hughes
Jul 18, 2025
9
23
Share
Transcript

Many thanks to Dennsion Joyce for inviting me back onto Through the Looking Glass on New York’s WIOX Radio. In his ever-friendly manner, Dennison steered the discussion towards:

  • how I got into “9/11”;

  • the 9/11 Memorial Museum as an attack on consciousness, with likely occult significance;

  • the museum’s hiding of evidence;

  • the Manchester Arena incident — the Barr footage, the Parker photograph, the lack of structural damage, and the undamaged merchandise stall;

  • moulage, pyrotechnics, fake terror, and the crisis simulation industry;

  • the need for greater public attention to paid to the Manchester Arena incident, especially when one considers what the evidence implies in terms of the social contract;

  • suspect witness testimonies from alleged victims of the Manchester Arena incident;

  • problems relating to blood re: the Manchester Arena incident;

  • the apparent move to faking terrorist attacks around 2012/2013 — desirable for narrative control purposes, but challenging in terms of concealing evidence;

  • victim compensation funds and the dramatic rise in the number of people “injured” in the Manchester Arena incident;

  • Leanna Nguyen and the issue of whether doctors would lie about the victims of terrorist attacks;

  • the lack of primary observable evidence of injuries sustained during the Manchester Arena incident vs. claims that such injuries were real (i.e., narrative);

  • the Reichstag fire as the original false flag incident that inspired both “9/11” and the PATRIOT Act, as well as “Covid-19” and the draconian legislation that was introduced in the name of “protecting” the public;

  • the origins of the PATRIOT Act in the response to the OKC bombing of 1995;

  • the persecution of Richard D. Hall and the increased interest in the Manchester Arena incident it has generated;

  • the criminalisation of dissent in Western societies and attempts to intimidate dissidents into silence — free speech does not exist; and

  • the race against time to put down the global technocratic coup.

