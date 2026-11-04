Interview with Dennison Joyce, October 6, 2026

Many thanks, as always, to Dennison Joyce, for this interview recorded on October 6, 2026 — the beginning of a difficult month for me. Only now have I had the chance to re-listen to it and to publish it.

We got into:

the nature of the Omniwar and the reasons for it;

the digital control grid, most obviously instantiated by CBDC, but also by psychographics, digital ID, etc.;

the deceptive marketing of all this under the banner of “convenience”;

the population’s inability to live without a “smart” phone and what this means in terms of Klaus Schwab’s 2016 vision to get technologies inside the body that connect to an external network;

James Giordano and the battle for the brain, and the potential for syringe-injectable technologies to cross the blood-brain barrier;

the “Covid-19 vaccines” — why try to inject them into everyone?;

why the right to gun ownership will prove ineffective in the context of the Omniwar;

data centres as the hardware needed to power the digital gulag;

the lie that “we have to get there first before China/Russia”;

the power of psychological warfare in subduing the population while the rollout of technocracy proceeds;

the need for people to awaken and find the courage to action to stop the global technocratic coup;

the problem of “freedom of speech but not reach” and digital kettling — we need to build a genuinely free internet;

the dark side of EMF towers, given the known history of electromagnetic warfare;

the US Government unconstitutionally killing its own citizens and the attempt to overturn 250 years of modern political history;

the reasons why “they” are doing “this”; and

evil and the history of totalitarianism — unimaginable for the ordinary person.

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