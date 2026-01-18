Interview with Flemming Blicher, January 6, 2026

My first interview of 2026 was a follow-up interview with Flemming Blicher. We discussed:

the importance of hard copy books in an era of digital manipulation;

my new website and Substack’s submission to the UK and Australian Online Safety Acts;

the books I am reading at the moment;

my top three book recommendations for understanding the political economy of the present;

the problem of whom to trust in the alternative media;

state infiltration of alternative media;

the three camps of awareness;

the fourth Omniwar symposium;

the nature of the Omniwar and why it is happening;

the invisibility of the Omniwar — evil genius;

the increasing militarisation of the domestic environment in the West; since “9/11,” pointing towards the remaking of the entire world in Gaza’s image if the global technocratic coup is not put down;

digital technologies as weapons;

the rise of the digital state;

the Internet of BioNano Things and the complex question of what was in the “Covid-19 vaccines”;

what was the purpose of the “Covid-19 vaccine” rollout?;

“collateral damage” and the shots;

the longue durée; and