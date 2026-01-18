David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Interview with Flemming Blicher, January 6, 2026

Substack's treachery; the books I am reading and recommending; state infiltration of alternative media; Omniwar and its invisibility; novel forms of weaponry; the IoBNT; and the longue durée
David A. Hughes
Jan 18, 2026

My first interview of 2026 was a follow-up interview with Flemming Blicher. We discussed:

  • the importance of hard copy books in an era of digital manipulation;

  • my new website and Substack’s submission to the UK and Australian Online Safety Acts;

  • the books I am reading at the moment;

  • my top three book recommendations for understanding the political economy of the present;

  • the problem of whom to trust in the alternative media;

  • state infiltration of alternative media;

  • the three camps of awareness;

  • the fourth Omniwar symposium;

  • the nature of the Omniwar and why it is happening;

  • the invisibility of the Omniwar — evil genius;

  • the increasing militarisation of the domestic environment in the West; since “9/11,” pointing towards the remaking of the entire world in Gaza’s image if the global technocratic coup is not put down;

  • digital technologies as weapons;

  • the rise of the digital state;

  • the Internet of BioNano Things and the complex question of what was in the “Covid-19 vaccines”;

  • what was the purpose of the “Covid-19 vaccine” rollout?;

  • “collateral damage” and the shots;

  • the longue durée; and

  • my 2013 journal article on the course of Western civilization between 1492 and 1517 and between 1989 and the present.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Hughes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture