Interview with Flemming Blicher, January 6, 2026

My first interview of 2026 was a follow-up interview with Flemming Blicher. We discussed:
the importance of hard copy books in an era of digital manipulation;
my new website and Substack’s submission to the UK and Australian Online Safety Acts;
the books I am reading at the moment;
my top three book recommendations for understanding the political economy of the present;
the problem of whom to trust in the alternative media;
state infiltration of alternative media;
the three camps of awareness;
the fourth Omniwar symposium;
the nature of the Omniwar and why it is happening;
the invisibility of the Omniwar — evil genius;
the increasing militarisation of the domestic environment in the West; since “9/11,” pointing towards the remaking of the entire world in Gaza’s image if the global technocratic coup is not put down;
digital technologies as weapons;
the rise of the digital state;
the Internet of BioNano Things and the complex question of what was in the “Covid-19 vaccines”;
what was the purpose of the “Covid-19 vaccine” rollout?;
“collateral damage” and the shots;
the longue durée; and
my 2013 journal article on the course of Western civilization between 1492 and 1517 and between 1989 and the present.