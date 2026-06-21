Interview with Flemming Blicher, June 18, 2026 - Wall Street, The Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, Part 1

Thanks once again to Flemming Blicher for reaching out after having read my book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State (2024).

Because there is so much to cover in the book, we resolved on doing a four-part interview series, of which this is the first part, focusing on the first two chapters.

Issues we discussed included:

academic justification of the term “deep state”;

how I came to write the book;

the “asocial” concept in Nazi Germany;

The concept of Gleichschaltung in 1930s Nazi Germany and again during Covid;

Roosevelt’s New Deal and Wall Street interests sympathetic to fascism;

Revolution from above and keeping the working class poor and exploitable';

health surveillance in Nazi Germany and again today; and

discontinuities between 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020

Hopefully Part 2 should follow in a week’s time.

Support My Work

If you valued this content and are not a paid subscriber, please consider leaving a one-off tip for an amount of your choosing.

TIP - You Choose The Amount

If you would like to make a one-off or recurring donation to help fund my work in general, I would be most grateful. There are numerous ways of doing so, including wire transfer, Paypal, UK cheques, and Buy Me A Coffee.

DONATE

If you have not done so already, please consider taking out a subscription to davidahughes.net or upgrading an existing one – free, paid, or gold-tier.

SUBSCRIBE to davidahughes.net