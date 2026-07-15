Interview with Flemming Blicher, June 29, 2026 - Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, Part 3b

Thanks as ever to Flemming Blicher for this ongoing exploration of my book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. In Part 3b (recorded on the same day at Part 3), we addressed Chapter 6 and the dark issue of intelligence crime, covering the following topics:

Willem de Lint’s concept of intelligence crime;

US foreign policy since 1945 as a catalogue of war crimes and violations of international law;

US war crimes committed in North Korea;

US atrocities committed in South America and Southeast Asia;

a brief history of false flag operations;

the mysterious reduction of major terrorist attacks in 2020;

the “Covid-19 pandemic” as intelligence crime; and

face masks as psychological torture instruments.

Part 5 will address Chapter 7 of the book, titled “Where It Leads.”

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