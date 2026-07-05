David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Interview with Flemming Blicher, June 29, 2026 - Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, Part 3

George Kennan, the dual state; the CIA as parallel government; the Grand Area; Operation Gladio; reappraising the "Cold War"; Wall Street ties to the USSR (which was not an existential threat)
David A. Hughes
Jul 05, 2026

Many thanks as ever to Flemming Blicher for this journey through my book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. In Part 3, we addressed the post-1945 era and covered the following topics:

  • The role of George Kennan in the development of the US national security state and why his reputation deserves to be reevaluated;

  • what Hans Morgenthau in 1955 called the “dual state”;

  • the CIA as “the base of a kind of dual power, an illegal, parallel government” that is “more a conspiracy against the USA itself than the USSR,” to quote one critic in 1974;

  • the transnational nature of the deep state, the “Grand Area” concept, and NATO;

  • Operation Gladio, its history, development, and role in foreshadowing the “War on Terror”;

  • why the “Cold War” concept and attendant narratives need to be reappraised;

  • Wall Street’s conjuring of an existential threat to the West that never existed;

  • close ties between Wall Street and the Soviet Union from the beginning; and

  • the Cold War as seen through the lens of transnational class relations

Part 4 will explore intelligence crime and the history of US foreign policy since 1945.

Support My Work

If you valued this content and are not a paid subscriber, please consider leaving a one-off tip for an amount of your choosing.

TIP - You Choose The Amount

If you would like to make a one-off or recurring donation to help fund my work in general, I would be most grateful. There are numerous ways of doing so, including wire transfer, Paypal, UK cheques, and Buy Me A Coffee.

DONATE

If you have not done so already, please consider taking out a subscription to davidahughes.net or upgrading an existing one – free, paid, or gold-tier.

SUBSCRIBE to davidahughes.net

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Hughes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture