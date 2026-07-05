Interview with Flemming Blicher, June 29, 2026 - Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, Part 3

Many thanks as ever to Flemming Blicher for this journey through my book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. In Part 3, we addressed the post-1945 era and covered the following topics:

The role of George Kennan in the development of the US national security state and why his reputation deserves to be reevaluated;

what Hans Morgenthau in 1955 called the “dual state”;

the CIA as “the base of a kind of dual power, an illegal, parallel government” that is “more a conspiracy against the USA itself than the USSR,” to quote one critic in 1974;

the transnational nature of the deep state, the “Grand Area” concept, and NATO;

Operation Gladio, its history, development, and role in foreshadowing the “War on Terror”;

why the “Cold War” concept and attendant narratives need to be reappraised;

Wall Street’s conjuring of an existential threat to the West that never existed;

close ties between Wall Street and the Soviet Union from the beginning; and

the Cold War as seen through the lens of transnational class relations

Part 4 will explore intelligence crime and the history of US foreign policy since 1945.

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