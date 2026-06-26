Interview with Flemming Blicher, June 25, 2026 - Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, Part 2

Thanks again to Flemming Blicher for continuing this series on Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. In this interview we dig into Chapters 3 and 4, “Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler” and “The Postwar Era.” Talking points include:

the role of the Rockefellers’ Standard Oil in powering the Nazi war machine;

the role of the Rockefellers’ Chase National Bank in financing fascism;

the fascist sympathies of the DuPont family and the role of GM in retooling production for war in Nazi Germany;

the role of IBM in facilitating the Holocaust;

the Harrimans, the Bushes, the Hamburg-America Line, the Union Banking Corporation, the Silesian-American Corporation (and Auschwitz), and Brown Brothers Harriman;

Henry Ford and Hitler; Ford’s role in manufacturing vehicles for the Wehrmacht and playing both sides during WWII while its facilities were protected;

the failure of the Nuremberg Trials to achieve meaningful justice;

the Bank for International Settlements;

the role of the Vatican in laundering Nazi treasure;

the suppression of the working and middle classes then and now;

the failures of deNazification; and

the failure of decarterlization;

Part 3 to follow next week!

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