David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

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Interview with Flemming Blicher, June 25, 2026 - Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, Part 2

Standard Oil; Chase National Bank; GM; IBM; the Harrimans and the Bushes; Ford; the Nuremberg Trials; the BIS; the Vatican; failures of deNazification and decartelization
David A. Hughes
Jun 26, 2026

Thanks again to Flemming Blicher for continuing this series on Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. In this interview we dig into Chapters 3 and 4, “Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler” and “The Postwar Era.” Talking points include:

  • the role of the Rockefellers’ Standard Oil in powering the Nazi war machine;

  • the role of the Rockefellers’ Chase National Bank in financing fascism;

  • the fascist sympathies of the DuPont family and the role of GM in retooling production for war in Nazi Germany;

  • the role of IBM in facilitating the Holocaust;

  • the Harrimans, the Bushes, the Hamburg-America Line, the Union Banking Corporation, the Silesian-American Corporation (and Auschwitz), and Brown Brothers Harriman;

  • Henry Ford and Hitler; Ford’s role in manufacturing vehicles for the Wehrmacht and playing both sides during WWII while its facilities were protected;

  • the failure of the Nuremberg Trials to achieve meaningful justice;

  • the Bank for International Settlements;

  • the role of the Vatican in laundering Nazi treasure;

  • the suppression of the working and middle classes then and now;

  • the failures of deNazification; and

  • the failure of decarterlization;

Part 3 to follow next week!

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