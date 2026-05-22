Interview with Flemming Blicher, May 21, 2026

Watch this interview on my website

Many thanks to Fleming Blicher for this interview about the compromised state of the “alt media.”

The interview was structured around:

the evidence against Reiner Fuellmich

the three camps of awareness

Jeremy Nell, Marcel Jahnke, and UK Column

One thing I forgot to mention in the interview is the Foreign Agents Registration Act. I discuss this in relation to Jahnke’s Chinese money here: https://davidahughes.net/jeremy-nell-marcel-jahnke-and-china-part-2/

The Debi Evans and Sandi Adams interview with Michael Ginsburg can be found here: https://actionabletruth.media/uk-column-and-the-alternative-media-scene/

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