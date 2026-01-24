David A. Hughes

Transcript

Interview with Harry Kaufmann, January 12, 2026

A long-form interview covering a large number of topics!
Jan 24, 2026

Many thanks to Harry Kaufmann for this long-form interview and an opportunity to reach an Israeli audience. We discussed:

  • the transnational deep state as the driving force behind the global technocratic coup;

  • the end of the social contract; governments implement policies formulated at higher levels;

  • Wall Street and the rise of Hitler;

  • the Business Plot and the ruling class desire to destroy liberal democracy, now almost a century old;

  • eugenics and the gradual return of undesirable elements from the twentieth century;

  • emergency laws and false flags;

  • the millennium of fear and a rolling series of shocks and crises;

  • euthanasia, the precursor of genocide in the Third Reich, on the rise again today;

  • Gleichschaltung;

  • the vilification of dissenters;

  • the need for censorship to stop Big Lies from being exposed;

  • Substack’s treachery;

  • propaganda and the media in Nazi Germany and again today;

  • the failures of deNazification and the recruitment of ex-Nazis by the West, including those guilty of committing the most heinous crimes;

  • the role of the media in keeping the population constantly distracted from the evil taking root at home;

  • lessons from the history of transnational class relations — different ruling classes, even if nominal enemies, will always collaborate when necessary to suppress the international working classes;

  • a world state as the only answer, ultimately, to the globalisation of resistance (at least from a ruling class perspective);

  • how homogenous is the transnational ruling class?;

  • the global class war as more fundamental than wars between nation states;

  • the Ukrainian digital state and the Agentic State, the model for all states to emulate;

  • interoperability and centralised power on a global scale;

  • Trump as a conman being used to trick the US population into accepting the rollout of technocracy;

  • “menticide” — the rape of the mind;

  • Tavistock and the use of stress and shock techniques to manipulate the population, seen, for instance, with “9/11” and “Covid-19”;

  • how strong is the resistance to the global technocratic coup?;

  • objective class relations vs. subjective/class consciousness;

  • a brief history of technocracy, from the 1930s to today’s “smart” cities;

  • the dangers of digital ID, social credit scorings, and CBDC;

  • why I do not trust Nigel Farage and Reform;

  • the de facto dismantling of the pillars of liberal democracy by technocrats today;

  • the “Net Zero” scam;

  • the Internet of Bodies and the Internet of BioNano Things;

  • the peculiar qualities of the “Covid-19 vaccines”;

  • nanodust;

  • the “useless class” and Universal Basic Income vs. increased leisure time for everyone if today’s technologies were put in service of humanity rather than being used to subjugate it;

  • biometric ID and cybersecurity;

  • the need for mass non-compliance with all aspects of technocracy;

  • “smart” phones as facilitators of dependency;

  • the importance of taking individual responsibility for resisting in whatever way is most appropriate for you;

  • stakeholder capitalism and the global public-private partnership;

  • the Dark Enlightenment;

  • Iain Davis’ book, The Technocratic Dark State;

  • academia and Gleichschaltung;

  • the education system as a training and socialisation in conformity and obedience rather than genuine critical thinking;

  • the weaponisation of the education system;

  • the weaponisation of migration; and

  • two possible future false flags — a transnational Internet outage and manufactured water shortages.

