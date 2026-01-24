Interview with Harry Kaufmann, January 12, 2026

Many thanks to Harry Kaufmann for this long-form interview and an opportunity to reach an Israeli audience. We discussed:

the transnational deep state as the driving force behind the global technocratic coup;

the end of the social contract; governments implement policies formulated at higher levels;

Wall Street and the rise of Hitler;

the Business Plot and the ruling class desire to destroy liberal democracy, now almost a century old;

eugenics and the gradual return of undesirable elements from the twentieth century;

emergency laws and false flags;

the millennium of fear and a rolling series of shocks and crises;

euthanasia, the precursor of genocide in the Third Reich, on the rise again today;

Gleichschaltung;

the vilification of dissenters;

the need for censorship to stop Big Lies from being exposed;

Substack’s treachery;

propaganda and the media in Nazi Germany and again today;

the failures of deNazification and the recruitment of ex-Nazis by the West, including those guilty of committing the most heinous crimes;

the role of the media in keeping the population constantly distracted from the evil taking root at home;

lessons from the history of transnational class relations — different ruling classes, even if nominal enemies, will always collaborate when necessary to suppress the international working classes;

a world state as the only answer, ultimately, to the globalisation of resistance (at least from a ruling class perspective);

how homogenous is the transnational ruling class?;

the global class war as more fundamental than wars between nation states;

the Ukrainian digital state and the Agentic State, the model for all states to emulate;

interoperability and centralised power on a global scale;

Trump as a conman being used to trick the US population into accepting the rollout of technocracy;

“menticide” — the rape of the mind;

Tavistock and the use of stress and shock techniques to manipulate the population, seen, for instance, with “9/11” and “Covid-19”;

how strong is the resistance to the global technocratic coup?;

objective class relations vs. subjective/class consciousness;

a brief history of technocracy, from the 1930s to today’s “smart” cities;

the dangers of digital ID, social credit scorings, and CBDC;

why I do not trust Nigel Farage and Reform;

the de facto dismantling of the pillars of liberal democracy by technocrats today;

the “Net Zero” scam;

the Internet of Bodies and the Internet of BioNano Things;

the peculiar qualities of the “Covid-19 vaccines”;

nanodust;

the “useless class” and Universal Basic Income vs. increased leisure time for everyone if today’s technologies were put in service of humanity rather than being used to subjugate it;

biometric ID and cybersecurity;

the need for mass non-compliance with all aspects of technocracy;

“smart” phones as facilitators of dependency;

the importance of taking individual responsibility for resisting in whatever way is most appropriate for you;

stakeholder capitalism and the global public-private partnership;

the Dark Enlightenment;

Iain Davis’ book, The Technocratic Dark State;

academia and Gleichschaltung;

the education system as a training and socialisation in conformity and obedience rather than genuine critical thinking;

the weaponisation of the education system;

the weaponisation of migration; and