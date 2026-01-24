Interview with Harry Kaufmann, January 12, 2026

Many thanks to Harry Kaufmann for this long-form interview and an opportunity to reach an Israeli audience. We discussed:
the transnational deep state as the driving force behind the global technocratic coup;
the end of the social contract; governments implement policies formulated at higher levels;
Wall Street and the rise of Hitler;
the Business Plot and the ruling class desire to destroy liberal democracy, now almost a century old;
eugenics and the gradual return of undesirable elements from the twentieth century;
emergency laws and false flags;
the millennium of fear and a rolling series of shocks and crises;
euthanasia, the precursor of genocide in the Third Reich, on the rise again today;
Gleichschaltung;
the vilification of dissenters;
the need for censorship to stop Big Lies from being exposed;
Substack’s treachery;
propaganda and the media in Nazi Germany and again today;
the failures of deNazification and the recruitment of ex-Nazis by the West, including those guilty of committing the most heinous crimes;
the role of the media in keeping the population constantly distracted from the evil taking root at home;
lessons from the history of transnational class relations — different ruling classes, even if nominal enemies, will always collaborate when necessary to suppress the international working classes;
a world state as the only answer, ultimately, to the globalisation of resistance (at least from a ruling class perspective);
how homogenous is the transnational ruling class?;
the global class war as more fundamental than wars between nation states;
the Ukrainian digital state and the Agentic State, the model for all states to emulate;
interoperability and centralised power on a global scale;
Trump as a conman being used to trick the US population into accepting the rollout of technocracy;
“menticide” — the rape of the mind;
Tavistock and the use of stress and shock techniques to manipulate the population, seen, for instance, with “9/11” and “Covid-19”;
how strong is the resistance to the global technocratic coup?;
objective class relations vs. subjective/class consciousness;
a brief history of technocracy, from the 1930s to today’s “smart” cities;
the dangers of digital ID, social credit scorings, and CBDC;
why I do not trust Nigel Farage and Reform;
the de facto dismantling of the pillars of liberal democracy by technocrats today;
the “Net Zero” scam;
the Internet of Bodies and the Internet of BioNano Things;
the peculiar qualities of the “Covid-19 vaccines”;
nanodust;
the “useless class” and Universal Basic Income vs. increased leisure time for everyone if today’s technologies were put in service of humanity rather than being used to subjugate it;
biometric ID and cybersecurity;
the need for mass non-compliance with all aspects of technocracy;
“smart” phones as facilitators of dependency;
the importance of taking individual responsibility for resisting in whatever way is most appropriate for you;
stakeholder capitalism and the global public-private partnership;
the Dark Enlightenment;
Iain Davis’ book, The Technocratic Dark State;
academia and Gleichschaltung;
the education system as a training and socialisation in conformity and obedience rather than genuine critical thinking;
the weaponisation of the education system;
the weaponisation of migration; and
two possible future false flags — a transnational Internet outage and manufactured water shortages.