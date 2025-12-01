Interview with Hrvoje Morić, November 28, 2025

Many thanks to Hrvoje Morić for inviting me back onto Geopolitics and Empire. The focus of discussion for this interview was Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, which happily Hrvoje was able to quote at length. In this two-hour interview we discussed:

the origins of the book;

the key arguments in the book (including what it is not trying to argue);

the role of Wall Street in the rise of Hitler and the funding of the Nazi war machine;

the ruling class desire to replace liberal democracy with totalitarianism, dating back to the 1930s at least;

why terms such as “fascist” and “communist” are imprecise and unhelpful when trying to make sense of developments in the contemporary world;

George Kennan’s fascist tendencies and the birth of the US national security state;

NATO and Operation Gladio, the Strategy of Tension, and the “War on Terror”;

descendants of ex-Nazis in positions of power today;

false flag terrorism as governance paradigm and how to interpret it;

the transnational deep state and the emergence of a historically unprecedented global power structure;

why the rehabilitation of Hitler is a dangerous development that should be called out and opposed;

the analytical value in thinking in terms of transnational class relations;

why the “bipolar” image of the Cold War should be reevaluated;

the disturbing implications of the historical trajectory currently underway;

academia’s failure to address what is happening;

two methods for achieving world government: regionalization and digitization/interoperability;

the power of propaganda to generate constant distractions and “crises” so that the population does not see the technocratic control system coming into effect;

the New Age dimension to the NWO;

the “multipolaristas” within the alternative media and why their praise of Russia and China (2D chess) ignores the transnational class relations at play and the global technocracy being installed everywhere;

the recent tendency for “alt media” commentators to accept paid trips to Russia and China, ostensibly to “get beyond Western propaganda,” but ultimately producing what looks remarkably much like propaganda for those countries;

multipolarism as a Camp 2 narrative; the Pied Pipers are everywhere;

why resistance begins with you;

behind-the-scenes challenges of life in the alternative media;