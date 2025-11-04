David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Interview with James Ausman and Russell Blaylock, October 24, 2025 - Part 2

Possible futures; the need for a better vision for humanity; China and technocracy; "nothing to hide"; Palantir; pre-crime; "elite" contempt for public opinion; the GPPP; the deep state; resistance
David A. Hughes
Nov 04, 2025

In Part 2 of the interview, we discussed:

  • possible futures;

  • the need for a better vision for humanity;

  • China as the world’s first Technate;

  • technocracy as the true “virus” escaping from China;

  • the dangers of social credit scoring and digital “money”;

  • why it is irrelevant if you “have nothing to hide”;

  • Palantir as a prviatised version of Total Information Awareness;

  • pre-crime — what if the algorithms “know” you are going to commit a crime and you are arrested for something you haven’t done?";

  • the rollout of technocratic agendas regardless of what the public thinks;

  • the public as guinea pigs, being experimented upon;

  • who is behind it all;

  • the global public-private partnership;

  • intelligence agencies and the transnational deep state;

  • the Strategy of Tension;

  • deep state veto power and the question of why the UK “locked down”; and

  • practical resistance measures.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 David Hughes
