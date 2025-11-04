Interview with James Ausman and Russell Blaylock, October 24, 2025 - Part 2

In Part 2 of the interview, we discussed:

possible futures;

the need for a better vision for humanity;

China as the world’s first Technate;

technocracy as the true “virus” escaping from China;

the dangers of social credit scoring and digital “money”;

why it is irrelevant if you “have nothing to hide”;

Palantir as a prviatised version of Total Information Awareness;

pre-crime — what if the algorithms “know” you are going to commit a crime and you are arrested for something you haven’t done?";

the rollout of technocratic agendas regardless of what the public thinks;

the public as guinea pigs, being experimented upon;

who is behind it all;

the global public-private partnership;

intelligence agencies and the transnational deep state;

the Strategy of Tension;

deep state veto power and the question of why the UK “locked down”; and