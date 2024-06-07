Many thanks to Kate Dalley for inviting me on her show to discuss my two new books, “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, and Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. The interview can be found here:

We discuss deep state military operations cloaked as a public health emergency, 20+ years of planning for the IT/Bio/Nano era, 1968 as a pivotal moment in the history of global class relations, a transnational ruling class increasingly at odds with the rest of humanity, World War III (for the technocratic enslavement of humanity), the evil potential of weaponised neurotechnology, the reality (or otherwise) of “SARS-CoV-2,” governments and the mainstream media co-fashioning the Big Lie, the seeming ubiquity of nanotechnology, the relative harmfulness of “mRNA vaccines,” the potential calibration of a novel intracorporeal technology via a worldwide “medical” experiment, the WHO Pandemic Treaty and amendments to the IHR Regulations, Central Bank Digital Currencies, the incremental building of a totalitarian state, Omniwar, the public’s unwitting participation in a global class war, the moral imperative to fight against the attempted global technocratic coup, three “camps” of awareness and the battalion of fake dissidents in Camp 2 whose goal is to occlude the deep state military operations being waged against humanity.