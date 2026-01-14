Interview with Lady Hamilton, December 8, 2025

Thanks to Lady Hamilton for the invitation to return Headmaster’s Homeroom. I come in at 17:20, but the preceding material is relevant to the themes discussed. They included:

“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy;

the digital state and the agentic state;

digital technologies as weapons;

most of the population being addicted to and/or dependent on their “smart” phone;

the impact of digital technologies on children;

AI, loneliness, and psychosis;

the fact that AI lies and makes thing up;

outsourcing of critical thinking to AI;

the problematic embrace of AI in the classroom;

a global system of direct digital control as the technocratic end goal (despite the illusion of decentralisation);

why social credit scoring and an all-digital financial system must be opposed;

the carrot and stick approach to getting everyone onto an all-digital system;

from soft to hard addiction when it comes to “smart” phones;

digital ID in the UK (partly rolled back on today, Jan 14, 2026);

the global public-private partnership and governments’ contempt for public opinion;

the development of technology for social control purposes;

resistance rising globally;

freedom of speech but not reach;

the importance of taking personal responsibility to resist;

Grok’s “AI assistant,” Ani, and why a “child-friendly” version of Grok is to be treated with suspicion; and