Interview with Lady Hamilton, December 8, 2025

Thanks to Lady Hamilton for the invitation to return Headmaster’s Homeroom. I come in at 17:20, but the preceding material is relevant to the themes discussed. They included:
“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy;
the digital state and the agentic state;
digital technologies as weapons;
most of the population being addicted to and/or dependent on their “smart” phone;
the impact of digital technologies on children;
AI, loneliness, and psychosis;
the fact that AI lies and makes thing up;
outsourcing of critical thinking to AI;
the problematic embrace of AI in the classroom;
a global system of direct digital control as the technocratic end goal (despite the illusion of decentralisation);
why social credit scoring and an all-digital financial system must be opposed;
the carrot and stick approach to getting everyone onto an all-digital system;
from soft to hard addiction when it comes to “smart” phones;
digital ID in the UK (partly rolled back on today, Jan 14, 2026);
the global public-private partnership and governments’ contempt for public opinion;
the development of technology for social control purposes;
resistance rising globally;
freedom of speech but not reach;
the importance of taking personal responsibility to resist;
Grok’s “AI assistant,” Ani, and why a “child-friendly” version of Grok is to be treated with suspicion; and
dumbing down in education.