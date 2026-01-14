David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Interview with Lady Hamilton, December 8, 2025

The digital state; "smart" phone addiction/dependency; digital technologies as weapons; digital technologies and young people; outsourcing of critical thinking to AI; digital ID; social credit scoring
David A. Hughes
Jan 14, 2026

Thanks to Lady Hamilton for the invitation to return Headmaster’s Homeroom. I come in at 17:20, but the preceding material is relevant to the themes discussed. They included:

  • “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy;

  • the digital state and the agentic state;

  • digital technologies as weapons;

  • most of the population being addicted to and/or dependent on their “smart” phone;

  • the impact of digital technologies on children;

  • AI, loneliness, and psychosis;

  • the fact that AI lies and makes thing up;

  • outsourcing of critical thinking to AI;

  • the problematic embrace of AI in the classroom;

  • a global system of direct digital control as the technocratic end goal (despite the illusion of decentralisation);

  • why social credit scoring and an all-digital financial system must be opposed;

  • the carrot and stick approach to getting everyone onto an all-digital system;

  • from soft to hard addiction when it comes to “smart” phones;

  • digital ID in the UK (partly rolled back on today, Jan 14, 2026);

  • the global public-private partnership and governments’ contempt for public opinion;

  • the development of technology for social control purposes;

  • resistance rising globally;

  • freedom of speech but not reach;

  • the importance of taking personal responsibility to resist;

  • Grok’s “AI assistant,” Ani, and why a “child-friendly” version of Grok is to be treated with suspicion; and

  • dumbing down in education.

