Interview with Len Ber, May 17, 2024

It was my great pleasure to be interviewed by Len Ber, who had read “Covid-19, Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy not once but twice! As a result, he was very well prepared, and we discussed some fascinating topics, including undisclosed “vaccine” contents, potential ulterior motives behind the PCR swab tests, the IT/Bio/Nano era, the potential covert installation of military hardware into human bodies, Elon Musk, black technology, the evil potential of weaponised neurotechnology, targeted individuals, the MAC address phenomenon, fifth generation warfare, Omniwar, biodigital totalitarianism, global technocracy, how to identify propaganda, and working through trauma.

Particularly useful about this interview, I think, is the section on perception management that begins around 18:20, which proposes three categories of awareness: (i) official narratives/propaganda; (ii) official approved alternative narratives involving a ready-made set of fake dissidents; and (iii) the truth. Most people, it seems, exist unaware in Camp 1. Those who realise there is something badly wrong with Camp 1 are herded into Camp 2, where a network of heavily promoted fake heroes awaits to misdirect them. Relatively few people make it into Camp 3, and those that do tend to be silenced, smeared, harassed, persecuted, etc.