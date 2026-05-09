Interview with Maryann Gebauer, April 9, 2026

Many thanks to Maryann Gebauer for this interview, which is all about Reiner Fuellmich and the Corona Investigative Committee.

In it, I discuss all four parts of my series on Fuellmich, as well as the latest developments regarding the CIC. We got into:

Fuellmich’s failure to provide guarantees or securities for the money taken from the CIC;

Fuellmich’s private use of CIC funds;

Fuellmich’s failure to keep the funds liquid;

the promised transnational lawsuit run by Fuellmich and Marcel Templin that never materialised;

Fuellmich’s clandestine withdrawal of €30,000/month for 17 months for his firm to “deal with emails”;

the lack of evidence that Fuellmich was actually a trial lawyer in the VW and Deutsche Bank cases;

cognitive dissonance among Fuellmich supporters;

Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer’s attempt to sue Viviane Fischer for €4.5 million;

the strange circumstances around the sale of Fuellmich’s house;

the 1999 ZDF documentary that asked critical questions about Fuellmich’s role in producing spectacle;

the Crimes Against Humanity Tour;

Fuellmich’s Scientology links;

Financial Turnaround;

fundraisers for Fuellmich;

Fuellmich’s potential intelligence role in demoralising the opposition;

lessons for those who consume “alt media”;

the changing reception of my Fuellmich series;

the lack of interest in criticism of Fuellmich among the “alt media”;

Fuellmich’s Wikipedia page and the treatment of him on X; and

social media influencers supporting Fuellmich.

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