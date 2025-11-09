Interview with Paul Brennan, October 29, 2025

Many thanks to Paul Brennan for having me back on his Reality Check Radio show in New Zealand. The bio he used was from last year, when I was in my final days as a senior lecturer — please ignore that part. We managed to pack a lot into 45 minutes, including:

continuities between the Nazi past and the present via the formation of a transnational deep state after World War II;

the role of Wall Street in the rise of Hitler, the funding of the Nazi war machine, and the ability of the Nazis to fight World War II;

the Ukrainian digital state, the Global Government Technology Centre, and the rise of digital transformation agencies;

the “Agentic state” and its double meaning relating to the removal of human agency and responsibility;

the unresponsiveness of governments to public opinion on key issues such as digital ID;

the engineering of a loss of public trust in democratic institutions so that AI and technocracy will be welcomed by the public;

the potentially imminent rollout of digital currencies and its implications;

a cetnralised, globally “interoperable” financial system;

the intentionally addictive nature of “smart” devices;

the dangers of chatbots;

why the Agentic State spells the end of liberal democracy;

Trump’s role in accelerating the installation of technocracy in the United States;

the harvesting of medical data and its potential misuse;

who “they” are;

governments’ prioritisation of the agendas of the transnational deep state over the will of the people;

the necessity for mass non-compliance with all aspects of technocracy; and