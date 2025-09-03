Interview with Paul Hellier, July 22, 2025, Part 2

Many thanks to Paul Hellier of Fair Food Forager, for having me back on his podcast. In this second part of the conversation, we discussed:
network-centric warfare and human bodies as nodes on a network;
AI and a society of maximum efficiency vs. a free society;
the IBM and the Holocaust, Operation Phoenix, the information liquidation model, and social media;
Palantir, the CIA, and the privatization of Total Information Awareness;
the transformation of Facebook and YouTube from relatively free platforms to censorship machines;
information warfare driving people from one online pen to the next (social media as a social containment mechanism);
using digital technologies (including digital currencies) to “switch people off”;
meta glasses and the complete erosion of privacy;
the battle for the brain — how advanced are the relevant technologies?;
neurological control one person at a time?;
Neuralink — a psy-op?;
the removal of ethical frameworks in times of war and experimenting on entire populations;
from “no pixie dust” to real technologies, no longer sci-fi;
NASA’s “IT/Bio/Nano era”;
the critical inflection point that is being reached as digital currencies, AI.gov, the digital state, etc. are all being rolled out;
why I do not see parallel societies as a durable solution;
the importance of mass non-compliance;
a century of propaganda and psy-ops to impede the development of class consciousness;
the need for a positive vision to galvanize resistance;
goodness, truth, beauty, and the role of conscience;
the need to move from conspiratainment to action;
the war on children; and
reasons for optimism.
A video of the full two-part interview can be watched below.