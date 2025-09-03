David A. Hughes

Interview with Paul Hellier, July 22, 2025, Part 2
Interview with Paul Hellier, July 22, 2025, Part 2

Bodies on a network; AI & the information liquidation model; online social containment; the battle for the brain; parallel societies; class consciousness; the role of conscience; the war on children
Sep 03, 2025
Transcript

Many thanks to Paul Hellier of Fair Food Forager, for having me back on his podcast. In this second part of the conversation, we discussed:

  • network-centric warfare and human bodies as nodes on a network;

  • AI and a society of maximum efficiency vs. a free society;

  • the IBM and the Holocaust, Operation Phoenix, the information liquidation model, and social media;

  • Palantir, the CIA, and the privatization of Total Information Awareness;

  • the transformation of Facebook and YouTube from relatively free platforms to censorship machines;

  • information warfare driving people from one online pen to the next (social media as a social containment mechanism);

  • using digital technologies (including digital currencies) to “switch people off”;

  • meta glasses and the complete erosion of privacy;

  • the battle for the brain — how advanced are the relevant technologies?;

  • neurological control one person at a time?;

  • Neuralink — a psy-op?;

  • the removal of ethical frameworks in times of war and experimenting on entire populations;

  • from “no pixie dust” to real technologies, no longer sci-fi;

  • NASA’s “IT/Bio/Nano era”;

  • the critical inflection point that is being reached as digital currencies, AI.gov, the digital state, etc. are all being rolled out;

  • why I do not see parallel societies as a durable solution;

  • the importance of mass non-compliance;

  • a century of propaganda and psy-ops to impede the development of class consciousness;

  • the need for a positive vision to galvanize resistance;

  • goodness, truth, beauty, and the role of conscience;

  • the need to move from conspiratainment to action;

  • the war on children; and

  • reasons for optimism.

A video of the full two-part interview can be watched below.

