Interview with Paul Hellier, July 22, 2025, Part 2

Many thanks to Paul Hellier of Fair Food Forager, for having me back on his podcast. In this second part of the conversation, we discussed:

network-centric warfare and human bodies as nodes on a network;

AI and a society of maximum efficiency vs. a free society;

the IBM and the Holocaust, Operation Phoenix, the information liquidation model, and social media;

Palantir, the CIA, and the privatization of Total Information Awareness;

the transformation of Facebook and YouTube from relatively free platforms to censorship machines;

information warfare driving people from one online pen to the next (social media as a social containment mechanism);

using digital technologies (including digital currencies) to “switch people off”;

meta glasses and the complete erosion of privacy;

the battle for the brain — how advanced are the relevant technologies?;

neurological control one person at a time?;

Neuralink — a psy-op?;

the removal of ethical frameworks in times of war and experimenting on entire populations;

from “no pixie dust” to real technologies, no longer sci-fi;

NASA’s “IT/Bio/Nano era”;

the critical inflection point that is being reached as digital currencies, AI.gov, the digital state, etc. are all being rolled out;

why I do not see parallel societies as a durable solution;

the importance of mass non-compliance;

a century of propaganda and psy-ops to impede the development of class consciousness;

the need for a positive vision to galvanize resistance;

goodness, truth, beauty, and the role of conscience;

the need to move from conspiratainment to action;

the war on children; and