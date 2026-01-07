Interview with Richie Brown, December 11, 2025

Many thanks to Riche Brown of DiplomaticPost.com for this interview. I think the audio has been slightly sped up, and an incongruent sound effect has been inserted around the 16:25 and 35:15 marks. Discussion points included:

What was “Covid-19”?;

What was in the shots?;

The Deagel Report;

the global technocratic coup — an “extremism of the centre”;

lessons from the history of totalitarianism;

the Internet of BioNano Things and intracorporeal nanotechnologies;

the research of Charles Lieber;

noble-sounding aims vs. military dual-use technology;

the nefarious history of the Rockefellers, including their role in the formation of the IR discipline, plus my rejected invitation to an exclusive event for 25 “thought leaders” at Abby Rockefeller’s farm in September 2025 ;

the fake “pandemic” of 2020, eugenics, and killing in care homes; contrary to the propaganda, UK hospitals were demonstrably not on the brink of being “overwhelmed”; the “measures” were intended to harm, implying democide;

euthanasia in Nazi Germany and the West since 2020 — historically, the path to genocide;

the Jo Cox assassination;

the dark history of NATO;

the Tavistock Institute and expanding psychological control techniques involving moments of shock from individuals to groups and, ultimately, entire populations;

counter gangs, as deployed by the British and US imperialism in the 1950s and 1960s in a physical sense, vs. online counter gangs today;

“the sheer weight of criminality” (Nick Hudson) — the main narrative can be changed overnight if the propaganda apparatus is powerful enough;

the danger of the BRICS narrative, which legitimises global technocracy by the back door;

“alt media” figures such as Jeremy Nell, Carl Zha (and UK Column in general — “Why it is okay to be pro-China”), Matt Ehret, and James Delingpole accepting paid trips to China and Russia and writing favourably about them thereafter;

the failure of “left” publications in 2020;

German soul-searching post-1945 vs. the ruling class study of totalitarianism for a global rollout today; and