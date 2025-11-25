David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Interview with Sonia Poulton, November 24, 2025

Petitions; digital ID; Blair; interoperability; Palantir; Trump; the Ukrainian digital state; the Agentic State; AI & automated killing; why not to trust AI; social media and smart devices as weapons
David A. Hughes
Nov 25, 2025

It was with great pleasure that I returned to Sonia Poulton’s Wake Up show to discuss the rise of the digital state in 2025. A special shout out to Carey from Wells for this one!

In a half hour discussion, we got into:

  • deliberate scrambling of cognition via the trans agenda;

  • why not to waste time petitioning the Government;

  • Blair, digital ID, interoperability, and a single global system of digital control;

  • Palantir and the creation of a digital surveillance state;

  • Trump as the facilitator of technocracy;

  • the Ukrainian digital state;

  • the Global Government Technology Centre and the Agentic State;

  • AI, automated killing, and the information-liquidation model;

  • why AI is not to be trusted, even as institutions appear to be placing blind faith in it;

  • social media as a social containment mechnanism;

  • Grok’s AI assistant Ani;

  • AI, loneliness, and psychosis;

  • Apps, smart devices, addiction, and dependency;

  • the power of mass non-compliance - reject “smart”!

