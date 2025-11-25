Interview with Sonia Poulton, November 24, 2025

It was with great pleasure that I returned to Sonia Poulton’s Wake Up show to discuss the rise of the digital state in 2025. A special shout out to Carey from Wells for this one!
In a half hour discussion, we got into:
deliberate scrambling of cognition via the trans agenda;
why not to waste time petitioning the Government;
Blair, digital ID, interoperability, and a single global system of digital control;
Palantir and the creation of a digital surveillance state;
Trump as the facilitator of technocracy;
the Ukrainian digital state;
the Global Government Technology Centre and the Agentic State;
AI, automated killing, and the information-liquidation model;
why AI is not to be trusted, even as institutions appear to be placing blind faith in it;
social media as a social containment mechnanism;
Grok’s AI assistant Ani;
AI, loneliness, and psychosis;
Apps, smart devices, addiction, and dependency;
the power of mass non-compliance - reject “smart”!