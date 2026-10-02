David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

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Interview with Truth Action Project, September 26, 2026

Mise Eire; Omniwar; the failure of the intellectuals; SCADs; lack of “9/11” legal challenges; AI going rogue; server farms; Marxism; depopulation; Fuellmich; secret meetings on Abby Rockefeller’s farm
David A. Hughes

Watch this interview on my website

Many thanks to Chuck Fall of Truth Action Project for interviewing me about a wide range of subjects. We discussed:

  • the Mise Eire festival;

  • the Omniwar concept;

  • the upcoming Omniwar 4 symposium, titled The Capture of Academia

  • continuities between the “9/11” and “Covid-19” operations;

  • academia’s failure to speak truth to power and the irresponsibility of intellectuals;

  • what would it take for academics to address the evidence regarding the events of “9/11”?;

  • the three camps of awareness framework and why it is self-reflexive;

  • should “9/11” be classed as a state crimes against democracy?;

  • the lack of effective legal challenges re: “9/11”;

  • the military dimension of the “Covid-19” operation;

  • the “AI going rogue” narrative — what is really about?;

  • the aggressive build out of AI server farms;

  • classified military technology;

  • the utility of Marxist class analysis and a brief history of transnational class relations;

  • Q&A: “9/11” justice; depopulation; the TV series Utopia; Reiner Fuellmich; manufactured division within “the truth movement”; secret meetings on Abby Rockefeller’s farm; and

  • resistance in the Omniwar.

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