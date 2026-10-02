Interview with Truth Action Project, September 26, 2026

Watch this interview on my website

Many thanks to Chuck Fall of Truth Action Project for interviewing me about a wide range of subjects. We discussed:

the Mise Eire festival;

the Omniwar concept;

the upcoming Omniwar 4 symposium, titled The Capture of Academia

continuities between the “9/11” and “Covid-19” operations;

academia’s failure to speak truth to power and the irresponsibility of intellectuals;

what would it take for academics to address the evidence regarding the events of “9/11”?;

the three camps of awareness framework and why it is self-reflexive;

should “9/11” be classed as a state crimes against democracy?;

the lack of effective legal challenges re: “9/11”;

the military dimension of the “Covid-19” operation;

the “AI going rogue” narrative — what is really about?;

the aggressive build out of AI server farms;

classified military technology;

the utility of Marxist class analysis and a brief history of transnational class relations;

Q&A: “9/11” justice; depopulation; the TV series Utopia; Reiner Fuellmich; manufactured division within “the truth movement”; secret meetings on Abby Rockefeller’s farm; and

resistance in the Omniwar.

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