Interview with Truth Action Project, September 26, 2026

Watch this interview on my website
Many thanks to Chuck Fall of Truth Action Project for interviewing me about a wide range of subjects. We discussed:
the Mise Eire festival;
the Omniwar concept;
the upcoming Omniwar 4 symposium, titled The Capture of Academia
continuities between the “9/11” and “Covid-19” operations;
academia’s failure to speak truth to power and the irresponsibility of intellectuals;
what would it take for academics to address the evidence regarding the events of “9/11”?;
the three camps of awareness framework and why it is self-reflexive;
should “9/11” be classed as a state crimes against democracy?;
the lack of effective legal challenges re: “9/11”;
the military dimension of the “Covid-19” operation;
the “AI going rogue” narrative — what is really about?;
the aggressive build out of AI server farms;
classified military technology;
the utility of Marxist class analysis and a brief history of transnational class relations;
Q&A: “9/11” justice; depopulation; the TV series Utopia; Reiner Fuellmich; manufactured division within “the truth movement”; secret meetings on Abby Rockefeller’s farm; and
resistance in the Omniwar.
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