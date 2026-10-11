Jacob Nordangård, “The Capture of Academia – The Case of Climate Change”

Abstract

In 1988, the threat of anthropogenic climate change was declared as a common concern for mankind by the United Nations General Assembly. The same year, the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was founded by WMO and UNEP to assess the science of human-induced climate change. The Cold War was about to be replaced by the “Warm War”.

This marked a remarkable paradigm shift in which researchers confirming this theory would henceforth be allocated enormous resources compared to researchers questioning the “scientific consensus” and highlighting natural climate variations. The former would be heralded as heroes whereas the latter would to a large degree be ostracized and branded as climate deniers funded by the oil industry. How did this happen?

My lecture outlines the roots of the anthropogenic climate change theory, its close connections to eugenics, the technocratic management of human and natural resources, and how climate change became anchored as a key concern for academic research in natural as well as social sciences. This refers in particular to how the Rockefeller Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund and affiliated organizations methodically worked to influence the direction of academic research —through key institutions such as the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in California and the International Meteorological Institute (IMI) at the Stockholm University—since the 1950s, with the ultimate goal of establishing a world-wide digital climate mitigation system. As stated in the Rockefeller Brothers Fund’s 2005 Annual Review: “The warming of the climate is […] a global issue that touches every conceivable facet of human society. Therein lies our opportunity.” Climate change is ultimately about global social, political and economic control.

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