Managing the Herd
In the ruling class imagination, the masses appear as mere animals, to be managed like livestock or cattle
For paid subscribers, I publish preview sections of Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy. This not only allows them advance access to the material, but also gives them the chance to offer constructive feedback. Please feel free to comment!
For free subscribers, please consider taking out a paid subscription to access my full archive.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to David A. Hughes to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.