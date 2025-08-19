Introduction

In a section titled “Consent is Crucial to the Process,” Michael Hoffmann II (1992, p. 89) writes:

The alchemical principle of the Revelation of the Method has as its chief component, a clown-like, grinning mockery of the victim(s) as a show of power and macabre arrogance. When this is performed in a veiled manner, accompanied by certain occult signs and symbolic words and elicits no meaningful response of opposition or resistance from the target(s), it is one of the most efficacious techniques of psychological warfare and mind-rape.

This might seem somewhat esoteric were it not for the fact that clowns did play a role in the “pandemic.” For example, in the United States and Argentina, health officials inappropriately dressed as clowns to announce “Covid-19” death tolls (Brown, 2020; “El saludo de ‘Filomena,’” 2020).

Ryan Cristián interjected at the time: “No one tries to explain this, no one says, ‘hey!’” (Last American Vagabond, 2020, 49:40). This is consistent with the lack of “meaningful response of opposition” mentioned by Hoffmann II (1992, p. 89), and thus with the idea that the public tacitly consented to the daily theatre of weaponized death statistics.

The Revelation of the Method during “Covid-19” did not stop there, however. There were many examples of the public being mocked for believing the propaganda and the lies.