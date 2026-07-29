Nell, Jahnke, China (Part 1) - Audio Version

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Jeremy Nell, Marcel Jahnke, and China - Part 1 David A. Hughes · Apr 18 Update Unfortunately, I have decided to publish new content simultaneously on my website and on Substack, sending the notification through Substack. This is because, after four months, the view counts on my website are only 20-25% as high as they were on Substack. Consequently, I am struggling to expand my reach. Read full story

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