David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Nell, Jahnke, China (Part 3) - Audio Version
0:00
-29:23

Nell, Jahnke, China (Part 3) - Audio Version

Part 3 - Chinese Propaganda
David A. Hughes

This is the audio version of the article that can be found here:

Jeremy Nell, Marcel Jahnke, and China - Part 3

David A. Hughes
·
Apr 25
Jeremy Nell, Marcel Jahnke, and China - Part 3

Read this article on my website

Read full story

Support My Work

If you valued this content and are not a paid subscriber, please consider leaving a one-off tip for an amount of your choosing.

TIP - You Choose The Amount

If you would like to make a one-off or recurring donation to help fund my work in general, I would be most grateful. There are numerous ways of doing so, including wire transfer, Paypal, UK cheques, and Buy Me A Coffee.

DONATE

If you have not done so already, please consider taking out a subscription to davidahughes.net or upgrading an existing one – free, paid, or gold-tier.

SUBSCRIBE to davidahughes.net

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Hughes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture