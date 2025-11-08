David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

evabuchmuller@gmail.com
in 2014 August i got an email from Arcitects and Engineers 9/11 Truth that a woman from California is on her way on a bicycle to arrive for the anniversary and is looking for accomodation. i was waiting at Christopher and West way to meet her and we biked down to ground zero. I had a painting studio in Dumbo, Brooklyn and an air mattress there. She told about her trip across the country, how she stopped at every village, hamlet, city, talked to sheriffs, firemen, police, people in the streets, homes, to tell them how the twin towers were demolished by explosives. I told her about Judy Wood and offered to show her book, Where did the Towers Go i had at home but she cut me short: “we don’t talk about that”. A couple of days later early morning i accompanied her to Penn Station where she took a train on her way back. I tried, but didn’t find her by email or phone again. That sentence of my guest stuck in my mind but only made sense much later as the Truth movement deteriorated.

Yet Another Tommy
What you're saying about 9/11 makes sense to me.

Re: James Corbett:

"Corbett says, 'As you'll recall, I wrote an article in November 2019 about the political turmoil then engulfing nations around the world…and mused on whether the fiery uprisings signaled that ‘the Old World Order of neoliberal globalism under Pax Americana is finally coming apart at the seams.’ … Of course, as we now know, that optimism was premature. The globalists always have tricks up their sleeve to fend off their demise. In this case, they chose to pull the scamdemic card and we all saw the immediate result: the fiery protests of 2019 came to a grinding halt at the beginning of 2020, when social distancing and locking ourselves in our own home were suddenly instituted as the prime civic virtues.'

This is really great stuff from Corbett, and it corresponds with what was apparently happening on the ground with the Yellow Vests, namely, that they were winning and the global governance apparatus decided to do something drastic, very drastic.

But then Corbett goes on to say that, while grand strategists like Brzezinski like to see the world as a grand chessboard where ordinary people are just pawns, us ordinary people shouldn’t get any ideas about grand strategy, and that we should just stick to the business of recreating the world from the ground up, free of controlling middle men.

That should be easy, right? We shouldn’t worry about legal and government structures built up over centuries of struggle for freedom? We should just plant gardens and raise livestock at our condos and to hell with all of the man’s evil infrastructure?

The fact is, we shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Yes, we should work on decentralizing everything, but in parallel we must use the systems we already have to greater effect, especially legal systems."

Is James Corbett an Almost Unlimited Hangout Operation?

Just sayin' he sounds like it sometimes

https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/is-james-corbett-an-almost-unlimited

