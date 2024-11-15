Omniwar: Exposing and Ending the Invisible Attack on Humanity
22,500-Word Report for the Solari Q2 Wrap.
The original version of this report is available to Solari paid subscribers at https://wrapups.solari.com/omniwar-home/, where the references are all hyperlinked.
The print version, containing high definition images, will appear later for Solari paid subscribers.
At Solari’s request, paid subscribers of my Substack are asked not to redistribute the report for 12 months.
Omniwar: Exposing and Ending the Invisible Attack on Humanity
By David A. Hughes
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part 1 – Contextualizing Developments Since 2020
Part 2 – World War III: Omniwar
Part 3 – Network-centric Warfare
Part 4 – Targeting the Brain
Part 5 – Engineering Human Beings
Part 6 – The “Covid-19” Era and the Internet of Bio-NanoThings
Part 7 – Conclusion
Introduction
A stealth war to enslave humanity is being waged from the cell to the stratosphere. It is like no war that has ever been seen before. It is a world war, yet most people have no idea it is taking place, or that it is being waged against them. It assumes the form of an Omniwar, waged across all domains of human life, but covertly, so that the public does not recognize it as such. Despite being everywhere all the time, the Omniwar paradoxically remains invisible, which is what makes it so potent. How can those caught up in it resist, if they do not know what is happening, cannot identify the enemy, and are unable to recognize the aims, strategies, tactics, and weaponry being deployed against them?
Effective resistance begins by seeing and understanding what we are facing. The purpose of this report is to explain why the Omniwar is taking place, who is behind it, what its goal is, and the covert methods and invisible weaponry it entails. Although the Omniwar was initiated, undeclared, in 2020, it must be seen in a wider context of military planning, dating back decades, for what a seminal NASA document refers to as the “IT/Bio/Nano” age (slide 13).1 In simple terms, this is about connecting human bodies to an external network for purposes of technocratic monitoring and control. Should such a system be instituted globally, the result will be an inescapable, biodigital form of totalitarianism.
This report is in seven parts:
Part 1 explains why the Omniwar is taking place, by showing that the existing control system, in place for decades, entered crisis in the years leading up to 2020, triggering a plan to initiate the rollout of its intended successor, global technocracy.
Part 2 argues that social engineering on this scale can only be achieved through world war and that we are, therefore, in World War III, which looks nothing like the two previous world wars but, rather, takes the historically unprecedented form of the Omniwar, entailing the weaponization of everything.
Part 3 turns to network-centric warfare, AI, and human bodies as nodes on the network, an idea which has become realizable via the Internet of BioNano Things, while the network itself is becoming inescapable.
Part 4 explores military plans to target the human brain, coupled with the development of syringe-injectable neural nanotechnologies and smart dust, which are able to bring such plans to fruition.
Part 5 is about engineering human beings to render them compatible with the Internet of BioNano Things: synthetic biology plays a key role, as does dual-use technology, with the military aspect being camouflaged by transhumanist false promises of “upgrading” human beings like software.
Part 6 relates the preceding material to the contentious issue of the “Covid-19 vaccines” and their contents, arguing that the possibility of undisclosed nanotechnologies cannot be ruled out and that other delivery mechanisms could also be at work.
Part 7 (the Conclusion) discusses the evil potential of weaponized neurotechnology, why it is important to adopt a war footing, what resistance in the Omniwar looks like, what practical steps can be taken, and why a positive vision of the future is needed.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to David A. Hughes to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.