Omniwar: Exposing and Ending the Invisible Attack on Humanity

By David A. Hughes

Table of Contents

Introduction

Part 1 – Contextualizing Developments Since 2020

Part 2 – World War III: Omniwar

Part 3 – Network-centric Warfare

Part 4 – Targeting the Brain

Part 5 – Engineering Human Beings

Part 6 – The “Covid-19” Era and the Internet of Bio-NanoThings

Part 7 – Conclusion

Introduction

A stealth war to enslave humanity is being waged from the cell to the stratosphere. It is like no war that has ever been seen before. It is a world war, yet most people have no idea it is taking place, or that it is being waged against them. It assumes the form of an Omniwar, waged across all domains of human life, but covertly, so that the public does not recognize it as such. Despite being everywhere all the time, the Omniwar paradoxically remains invisible, which is what makes it so potent. How can those caught up in it resist, if they do not know what is happening, cannot identify the enemy, and are unable to recognize the aims, strategies, tactics, and weaponry being deployed against them?

Effective resistance begins by seeing and understanding what we are facing. The purpose of this report is to explain why the Omniwar is taking place, who is behind it, what its goal is, and the covert methods and invisible weaponry it entails. Although the Omniwar was initiated, undeclared, in 2020, it must be seen in a wider context of military planning, dating back decades, for what a seminal NASA document refers to as the “IT/Bio/Nano” age (slide 13).1 In simple terms, this is about connecting human bodies to an external network for purposes of technocratic monitoring and control. Should such a system be instituted globally, the result will be an inescapable, biodigital form of totalitarianism.

This report is in seven parts: