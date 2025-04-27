For paid subscribers only, I am delighted to announce that the pdf version of my 22,500-word Solari report, Omniwar: Exposing and Ending the Invisible War Against Humanity, is now available.

The Solari design team has done an incredible job on making this report a visual work of art. I am deeply indebted to them.

The report is available in single-page and double-page form, alongside an executive summary.